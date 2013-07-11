You can now start taking Vines in your neighborhood on WP8

Users wanting to take cinematic advantage of the Lumia 1020's 41MP sensor may be encouraged to know that at least one video sharing service is headed all Windows Phone 8's way.

Vine is launching in official form on the operating system, Nokia and Microsoft revealed today, along with other apps like Path, Flipboard and Hipstamatic's Oggl PRO.

A Twitter spokesperson triply confirmed the news to The Verge, though there's no word on when the app will be available or who's building it.

More blips!

Pour yourself a class of lemonade and chillax with our blips. They're quite quenching.