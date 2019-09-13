Realme XT announced in India starting at Rs 15,999; first sale on September 16

We've been hearing rumblings about Realme Mobiles 64MP camera phone from a while, but now the Realme XT is finally here. Realme had earlier hinted that they are eyeing September-end for the launch of their 64MP camera phone.

Realme XT follows the company's new product cycle and joins the Realme 5 and 5 Pro, all of them featuring four cameras on the back. What's interesting about the XT is that it's the first 64MP camera phone to make it to India. So, while we wait for other smartphone manufacturers to jump on the bandwagon, let's take a brief look at the Realme XT.

Price and availability

Realme XT will be available in three variants- with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 15,999, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 16,999 and the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs 18,999.



The phone will be available starting September 16 on Flipkart and Realme India online store.

Realme XT specifications

The phone features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution display and uses an AMOLED panel. There's a waterdrop notch design on the front which houses the selfie camera and gives the phone a 91.9% screen to body ratio. The screen is coated with a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection against regular wear and tear.

The phone is 8.55mm at the thickest point and weighs close to 183 grams. There's an in-screen fingerprint sensor for faster unlock.

Realme XT is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 chipset with an octa-core CPU clocked upto 2.3GHz. The Adreno 616 handles graphics performance and this setup is paired with 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM with 64GB/128GB storage.

There's a microSD card slot which supports memory expansion by upto 256GB. The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie-based ColorOS 6 with a bunch of added features including a dark mode, custom fonts and digital wellbeing tools.

The phone comes with a quad-camera setup which is its major highlight. The main 64MP camera uses Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 64MP sensor while the other three cameras use an 8MP wide-angle lens, 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

The main sensor has an aperture of f/1.8 while the wide-angle lens has an f/2.25 aperture and 119-degree field-of-view.

Realme XT comes with a 4,000mAh battery and supports 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

Realme accessories: Buds Wireless and Power Bank

Alongside the Realme XT, the company also debuted two new accessories in the Realme ecosystem-- a 10,000mAh Power Bank and Buds Wireless in-ear earphones.

Realme 10,000mAh Power Bank supports 18W bi-directional fast charging standard, has12 layers of circuit safety and both USB Type-C and Type-A ports to charge multiple devices on the go. It is priced at Rs 1,299 and will be available from September-end on Flipkart, Amazon India and Realme India store.

Realme Buds Wireless features a neckband-style design with magnetic earbuds that doubles up as its power on/off mechanism. Separate the two buds to instantly connect it with your smartphone with Bluetooth 5.0 codec support and bring them together to disconnect them. Realme claims that the Buds Wireless offer upto 12 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Realme Buds Wireless is priced at Rs 1,799 and will go on sale in the next few weeks on Flipkart and Amazon India.