Panasonic launches monthly payment model for Toughbook devices

Panasonic is looking to make it easier for businesses looking to equip their workforce with new rugged devices by offering a new monthly payment model for its Toughbook products.

Called Toughbook-as-a-Service, or TaaS, the feature allows businesses to avoid high upfront costs by buying the devices (either notebooks, tablets or handheld devices) over a period of three years. The company says there is zero interest to pay – customers pay the same amount as if they had paid for everything at once.

The offer includes delivery, a three-year warranty, helpdesk support, as well as end-of-life services, including collecting, recycling and data wiping.

Toughbook as a Service

Panasonic also says it is offering peripherals like vehicle mounts, docking stations, but also specialist software applications and other device accessories.

Panasonic also says it is offering peripherals like vehicle mounts, docking stations, but also specialist software applications and other device accessories.

There’s an extended warranty for accidental damage, too.

The Panasonic TaaS solution is available now in the UK and Ireland and will be rolled out across Europe during 2018.

“Our rugged mobile devices are transforming the productivity of mobile workforces in industries from retail and hospitality, through manufacturing and logistics, to healthcare and emergency services,” said Kevin Jones, Managing Director for the Panasonic Mobile Solution Business in Europe.

“Our TOUGHBOOK-as-a-service option allows organisations of any size to take advantage of our market-leading technology, with wrap around services to meet their needs, in a more flexible way and without the financial burden of upfront costs.”