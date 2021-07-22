OnePlus Nord 2 launched: 65W charging, 50MP camera, 90Hz AMOLED and more

The OnePlus Nord 2 was just unveiled as the brand’s new mid-range smartphone for the season. Here’s everything you need to know about its price, specs and competition.

Successor to the OnePlus Nord from a year ago, the Nord 2 brings upgrades on almost all fronts, but that also means it’s more expensive than its predecessor. The OnePlus Nord 2 price in India is Rs 27,999 for the base 6GB+128GB variant, Rs 29,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 34,999 for the top 12GB+256GB variant. HDFC Bank cardholders will be eligible for an additional Rs 1,000 instant discount.

The phone will be available starting July 28 on Amazon , during Prime Day 2021 . Open sales start from July 28, but the base variant and the Green Woods colourway will be available only in August. The OnePlus Buds Pro were also launched today, but pricing and availability will be announced later.

OnePlus Nord 2 specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2 is powered by the Dimensity 1200 AI chipset , which is a customized variant with improved AI performance. This is also the first time OnePlus has opted for a MediaTek processor for its smartphones. That is paired with UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR4X RAM. In India, it supports the N41, N78, N40 and N79 5G bands (NSA).

The other big upgrade on the OnePlus Nord 2 is with the cameras. It has a 50MP f/1.88 primary camera ( Sony IMX766 ) with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP monochrome shooter. While the Hasselblad colour science did not make the cut, a lot of new shooting modes are present such as Nightscape Ultra, photo and video enhancement, smart zoom, portrait distortion correction, 4K video recording, etc.

The OnePlus Nord 2’s display spans 6.43-inches and has a Full HD+ resolution. The AMOLED panel has a refresh rate of 90Hz and supports the sRGB and DCI-P3 colour spaces. There’s an in-display fingerprint scanner too. The back panel comes in Gray Sierra and Blue Haze colour options, with a Green Wood leather finish coming later.

Just like its flagship siblings, the OnePlus Nord 2 now supports 65W fast charging, which can take the 4,500mAh battery to full in about 35 minutes. Other features include dual stereo speakers, Android 11, dual SIM, and the alert slider.

Its closest competitor is the Poco F3 GT which will be unveiled tomorrow at the same price point.