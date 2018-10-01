New Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer shows off first-person mode and beard management

The second part of the Red Dead Redemption 2 gameplay trailer has dropped, giving us plenty to get excited about.

The first part of the gameplay trailer landed in August, showing off terrains, deeper interactions and camps. The second part of the gameplay trailer focuses on the wide range of activities Arthur and the Van der Linde gang can get up to including holding up banks, robbing trains, taking down bounty hunters and collecting debts. We also get a closer look at the updated dead-eye system and how you can choose to management Arthur’s facial hair (aka the most important part).

Check out the new gameplay trailer below:

Red Dead Redemption 2 releases on Xbox One and PS4 on October 26. Not long to wait now!