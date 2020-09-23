Microsoft Outlook gets voice assistant and lots of new features

After the good work done with the Microsoft Edge web browser, Microsoft has announced the addition of new features in the Outlook mobile app. These new features will not only simplify the sign-in process but will also improve the overall user experience.

Among the new features, Microsoft’s decision to bring Cortana to Outlooks sounds pretty interesting. Users will not only be able to search for emails, contacts, or calendar entries, you can ask Cortana to read out your emails while you’re busy with other chores of the day.

While the feature will be rolled out next month, having a voice assistant write emails for you is another intuitive way to remain productive. Thanks to the integration with Microsoft Teams, users will be able to set up calls and meetings through Teams.

Additionally, Outlook will now come with a reply suggestion. So if someone is looking to set up a meeting or asks for your availability, Outlook will be able to suggest a date and time based on your Outlook calendar activities.

Also, Microsoft has added weather forecasts into the Outlook calendar to inform the users about the expected weather conditions on the day the meeting is scheduled.

To increase the adoption of Outlook mobile app Outlook web users will be encouraged to use the Outlook mobile devices. Microsoft is also making the process of signing into the mobile applications seamless and secure. Users who’re logged into the web application will get a QR code. When this QR code is scanned on the Outlook mobile app, it will transfer the credentials securely allowing users to sign in without the need of entering credentials manually.

Reactions is another feature that Microsoft plans to add to the Outlook mobile application. Set to roll out around the new year, Reaction will let users add reactions like laugh, heart, celebrate or shed a tear right within your email.

These new features will be available on both iOS and Android powered devices and will be rolled out in a staggered manner.