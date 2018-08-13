Lenovo ThinkPad P1 is the thinnest and lightest work laptop ever

Lenovo has taken the wraps off its thinnest laptop yet with the launch of the ThinkPad P1.

At just 18.4mm thick and weighing just 1.70kg, the ThinkPad P1 is no lightweight, coming with a hugely powerful pack of hardware inside.

The ThinkPad P1 will come powered by the latest 8th Gen Intel Xeon and Core processors and NVIDIA Quadro P2000 graphics, with the option of up to 64GB of DDR4 memory and as much as 4TB SSD storage, making this a high-end workhorse that should handle whatever you throw at it.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The ThinkPad P1 comes with a 15.6in touchscreen display which be available in a basic 1920x1080 FHD model, but also as a 3840 x 2160 IPS 4K UHD version for those who appreciate the extra detail.

As for connectivity, you get HMDI, two USB 3.1 ports, along with two thunderbolt Type-C ports, making the ThinkPad P1 ideal for the office as well as home. There's also biometric fingerprint security, a 4-in-1 SD card reader, and Bluetooth 5.0

Lenovo says it is going for a "premium out-of-box experience" with its new launch, with the ThinkPad P1 not just a slim body and shiny screen, but a blend of power and style.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The design of the device has also been given a stylish upgrade, with a seamless keyboard, glass touchpad, deeper black chassis that's sure to be a head-turner.

Powering all of this is a 80WHr battery that Lenovo says will easily last through a working day - and features a power supply that is 35 percent smaller than previous generations for extra portability.

The ThinkPad P1 will be available later this month, starting at $1949 - with news of the UK price still to come.