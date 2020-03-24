Lenovo recently introduced its new line-up of business laptops ThinkBook in India. It begins with the ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15, which will focus on portability and performance.

These laptops are designed and packed in an anodized aluminum finish to appeal to the new workforce. Lenovo says that modern laptops are well-packed with hardware that suits the needs of the ever-evolving digital workforce.

The Thinkbook series is powered by up to 10th Gen Intel Core™ i7 6-core processor. While there are a total of five options to choose from, the ThinkBook 14 and 15 offer strong performance enabling them to reach a maximum turbo frequency of 4.7 GHz, and this should ideally let users process large amounts of data without much struggle.

To make it more suitable for business use, it comes with some dedicated features like Skype Hot Keys, dual-array, Skype for Business certified microphones, and stereo speakers with Dolby Audio enhance audio for web-conferences.

Note that you need a Skype for Business account to use these services, which isn’t pre-installed by Lenovo. Additionally, the company also offers business-specific services, including international warranty and support for up to 5 years, which Lenovo believes will help SMB decision-makers to prevent productivity barriers.

Additionally, the two laptops come with AMD Radeon 625 and 620 graphic cards, which enables a better gaming experience, and also watching movies, fast webpage loading time, smoother video streaming, and more. To top it up, you can choose for a 14-inch FHD display with thin bezels combined with a dual-stereo with Dolby certified audio experience.

Security

One of the significant elements worth considering in a business laptop is its security features. The ThinkBook laptops come with Smart Power On feature where the Power On button is integrated with a fingerprint reader (FPR) for biometric authentication. While this is a standard feature, it’s an essential first step security feature that deserves mention.

Also, the ThinkBook 14 and 15 come with features that keep you secure when connecting to public networks, which is a common situation for those working on the go. Protected by Lenovo Vantage, the built-in WiFi security feature detects and notifies users of malicious networks in real-time.

Moreover, the laptops come equipped with ThinkShutter, a physical slider that allows you to keeps the webcam covered when not in use.

Battery and connectivity

Further, the new laptops come with RapidCharge technology that is claimed to charge up to 80 percent of the battery in an hour. Depending on the variants, customers can choose between 45W battery that supports rapid charge offering up to 9 hours of backup or a 57W battery that can last you up to 12 hours.

It also supports 95W charging via Type-C adapter that is sold separately. Note that the real-life battery backup may differ from the claims as battery life fluctuates depending on the settings, usage pattern, and other similar factors.

It offers all the basic connectivity options like multiple USB 3.1, USB 2.0, HDMI, 4-in-1 card slot, RJ5, and 3.5mm port. For wireless, the new laptops offer up to WiFi 62x2AX and Bluetooth 5.

You can check the model and price details of all the Lenovo ThinkBook laptops here.