Jio launches Zoom-esque JioMeet

Ever since the country went into the lockdown mode, Reliance’s Jio has been in overdrive. Amid the flurry of investments that have helped the company go debt free 9 months before the target, the company has now announced a new video conferencing tool to take on the established players like of Zoom, Google Meets, Microsoft Teams and more.

Jio Platforms had been testing the JioMeet since May and has been introduced now. It offers enterprise-grade security features like multi-device login, password protection for calls, screen share and more.

(Image credit: Avinash Kumar)

JioMeet features

The JioMeet app is available across all platforms including – Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and even for Chrome browser. The service is free to use for anyone and unlike Zoom, it does not have a capping of free calls. The calls on JioMeet, the company claims, can go for up to hours although with a maximum of 100 users at a time.

These calls can be made in HD resolution, though the website does not state if the calls are encrypted end-to-end. We have reached out to the Jio team for clarification around this and will update this section once we get more clarity on this.

To ensure that the meetings are secured, calls on JioMeet are password-protected and like Zoom, it also has a “Waiting room” that ensures no unwanted attendees can barge into the calls.

For those who have already used Zoom, Yes, the JioMeet app has an uncanny resemblance to the former. This thread on Twitter highlights the similarities between the platforms. This resemblance is not limited to the interface. In fact, features like “Do Not Disturb” and “Safe Driving Mode” that are present in Zoom can be found in JioMeet too.

Interestingly, JioMeet also allows users to attend a call without signing up for the service. All the users need to do is to enter the meeting id on the JioMeet app to join the video call session. This feature works on all the platforms.

JioMeet also supports the multi-login feature that allows users to login into 5 devices at a time with the same id and lets users switch devices seamlessly during a call. As for any video calling application, JioMeet also allows users to share their screens and collaborate online.