Trending

The other 50% of the human population is now represented in Minecraft

By Internet  

Because girls like building stuff too you know

The other 50% of the human population is now represented in Minecraft
Hi Alex! Bye patriarchy!

Much as everyone apparently loves Steve, all the Minecraftin' sisters out there will be glad to hear that beginners can finally play as a girl.

The new Alex skin joins Steve as a base character and comes with thinner arms, redder hair, a ponytail and two X chromosomes - or would if she wasn't made of pixels.

She hits all versions of Minecraft for free from today.

Update: It turns out that Alex was actually added to Minecraft in the 1.8 update in September last year -but she's now in all console versions of the game so it doesn't matter what platform you start from.

See more Internet news