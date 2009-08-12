Facebook Lite hits beta testing

A trimmer version of Facebook looks to be on the cards, after the social-networking site sent out invitations to select users to beta test the site.

Not much is known about just how slimmed-down the Lite version of Facebook will be, but it could be a blessing for users who think that Facebook at the moment is getting far too cluttered with apps.

Feedback needed

TechCrunch is reporting that it has been inundated with social networkers who have been asked to try out Facebook Lite saying that, surprise surprise, it is more Twitter-like.

This makes sense. After Facebook's acquisition of FriendFeed and its ramping up of its search function, the use of real-time updates and commenting on these updates is definitely where the site is heading.

The actual message sent out to beta testers, explains: "We are building a faster, simpler version of Facebook that we call Facebook Lite. It's not finished yet and we have plenty of kinks to work out, but we would love to get your feedback on what we have built so far."