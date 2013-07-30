Facebook edges further into gaming space with mobile publishing program

Facebook's interest in becoming a distribution platform for mobile games has gone from rumblings to official today, with Zuckerberg and Co announcing the pilot program of its Mobile Games Publishing initiative.

The plan is to help get the games of "small and medium-sized developer"' off the ground and out to a bigger audience with Facebook playing the part of the publisher.

Facebook believes it's in the perfect position to help developers get their work out and noticed in the extremely crowded mobile games market.

The book of apps

Facebook isn't saying much on how money will actually be generated, although a previously leaked report (which was the first hint at the initiative) claimed that revenue would come through ads, with Facebook then taking its own slice.

Facebook won't play a hand in the content of the games themselves, but will guide on advertising and the analytics stuff.

If you're a developer and think you have a shot, you can go fill in all your details over on the Facebook site right now.