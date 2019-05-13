Intel Coffee Lake-X release date, news and rumors

Before we get into all the Coffee Lake-X information, let’s just get one thing out of the way: it’s not confirmed to exist in any way, shape or form. Everything from here on out is speculation and rumor.

Intel has had a rough couple of years. Ever since the onset of AMD Ryzen and Threadripper, Intel has been on the defensive – haphazardly throwing out CPU refreshes to keep ahead of AMD.

Intel launched Skylake-X in response to AMD Ryzen Threadripper, and Intel’s HEDT lineup surpassed Team Red’s offerings, but only just. These days, now that AMD Threadripper 2nd Generation has been out for a while, led by the Threadripper 2990WX, a 32-core, 64-thread monster, the competition is still tough. But, Intel has responded with Basin Falls Refresh.

So, where does that leave Coffee Lake-X?

Well, it’s hard to say. Coffee Lake-X actually did exist at one point, according to speculation from the Motley Fool, but it looks like it was scrapped. It doesn’t help that the next HEDT platform by Intel will indeed be Cascade Lake-X, so we’re not sure if we’ll ever see Coffee Lake-X.

We essentially don’t know anything about Coffee Lake-X, let alone if it’s actually a thing. But, that won’t stop us from speculating, however. So, keep this page bookmarked, and we’ll update it if we hear anything.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Intel’s potential next HEDT platform

Intel’s potential next HEDT platform When is it out? TBD

TBD What will it cost? TBD

Image Credit: TechRadar

This is where things get a little hard to predict. If our earlier speculation is true, and Intel uses Coffee Lake-X to compete with Threadripper 2nd Generation or even Threadripper 3rd Gen, we might see an announcement soon – Threadripper 2nd Generation chips have been on the market for a while already.

However, with Coffee Lake-X, it’s hard to even find vague speculation. Beyond Basin Falls Refresh, which launched late last year, all we know is that Intel’s next HEDT platform is rumored to be based on a 14nm process (again). But, that will probably be Cascade Lake-X, not Coffee Lake-X. But, hey, maybe Intel will surprise us all at Computex 2019.

Intel supposedly confirmed a forthcoming X399 chipset, which would likely be the chipset that would support Coffee Lake-X, but right now it looks like that chipset will be for Cascade Lake-X, instead, according to a report from HotHardware.

We’ll just have to wait until Intel to make some kind of announcement about the release date of its next HEDT platform.

Image Credit: TechRadar

Specs

This is where things get interesting. Now, we have no idea what the Coffee Lake-X chips are going to look like, but they have to be basically better than Skylake-X, which is already absolutely bananas. If you need a refresher, the specs for the 7th-generation HEDT processors are as as follows:

Core i9-7900X: 10-cores, 20-threads at 3.3GHz

10-cores, 20-threads at 3.3GHz Core i9-7920X: 12-cores, 24-threads at 2.9GHz

12-cores, 24-threads at 2.9GHz Core i9-7940X: 14-cores, 28-threads at 3.1GHz

14-cores, 28-threads at 3.1GHz Core i9-7960X: 16-cores, 32-threads at 4.2GHz

16-cores, 32-threads at 4.2GHz Core i9-7980XE: 18-cores, 36-threads at 2.6GHz

That last one, the Core i9-7980XE was the most powerful consumer processor of the last year, and still is at the time of this writing. However, that processor costs nearly $2,000. Remember that rumor we mentioned earlier about the 32-core, 64-thread AMD Threadripper 2990X that’s supposedly launching for less than that?

That’s exactly what Intel is going to need top with Coffee Lake-X. Earlier, at Computex 2018, Intel showed off a 28-core 56-thread CPU clocked at 5GHz. And, while that processor later turned out to be a Cascade Lake-X processor with a completely different LGA-3647 socket, that might actually be what Intel needs to release – and for much less than the rumored $10,000 that processor might end up costing .

At the end of the day, we won’t know what Intel’s next line of HEDT processors is going to look like until it’s actually announced, but we do know that if Intel is going to stay competitive after Threadripper 2 comes out, it will need to come out with some beefy CPUs at a competitive price. And, you can rest assured that the moment Intel does that, we’ll update this page with any relevant information.