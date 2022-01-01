How to watch Doctor Who New Year’s Day Special 2022 online for free in UK and abroad

Audio player loading…

"Eve of the Daleks", the first of three specials planned for 2022 and Jodie Whittaker’s last New Year’s Day episode, promises thrills and chills aplenty as the Doctor gets caught in a time loop with her sworn enemies – the merciless Daleks. It’ll be a blast for Whovians. Keep reading as we explain below how to watch Doctor Who New Year’s Day Special 2022 online – and 100% FREE.

Doctor Who has raked in millions of viewers since its rebirth in 2005, but its New Year’s specials are a particular festive highlight. This time the Daleks are back for revenge after the Time Lord almost destroyed them all in season 13’s climactic closer.

“Eve of the Daleks” stars Aisling Bea (This Way Up) and Adjani Salmon (Dreaming Whilst Black) as Sarah and Nick, whose New Year’s Eve plans are drearily predictable. Sarah is once more working at her company ELF storage while Nick pays his annual visit to view the enigmatic contents of his locker.

There's romantic tension between them. But before they can articulate it, they’re trapped in a terrifying time loop involving a damaged TARDIS, the thirteenth Doctor, and murderous exterminator Daleks. It's their most memorable New Year’s Eve yet.

Get ready for another action-packed, edge-of-your-seat special. Our guide details below how to watch Doctor Who New Year’s Day Special 2022 online from anywhere – and FREE on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

How to watch Doctor Who New Year’s Day Special 2022 online for FREE in the UK

BBC iPlayer Happy New Year! The hour-long “Eve of the Daleks” will be broadcast on Saturday 1 January from 7pm GMT on BBC One. If you don’t have cable, satellite or Freeview, it’s BBC iPlayer to the rescue, where you can stream the special live or on-demand shortly after its TV debut. Even better, Whovians can enjoy all 13 seasons of the rebooted series and every seasonal special here too. BBC iPlayer is 100% free to stream, though you do need a valid TV licence. And whether you want to watch live or on catch-up, you can access iPlayer on any of the following devices: desktop on Windows and Mac machines, on smartphone apps for Android and iOS, as well as media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Roku and more. You can also get BBC iPlayer on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Out of the country? Don't worry – you can make use of a VPN like ExpressVPN to bypass geo-restrictions and stream BBC iPlayer as if you were right at home.

How to watch Doctor Who New Year’s Day Special 2022 online from outside your country

Don't let geo-restrictions ruin your 2022 TV streaming. If you find yourself out of the country when the New Year’s Day special of Doctor Who airs, you’ll be unable to access your usual streaming service. However, we can get you out of this sticky situation with the help of our sonic screwdriver. Or, well, a VPN.

The best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – offers a simple solution. This piece of software alters your IP address to appear as though you're based in another country, allowing you to gain access to your preferred streaming platform, and watch episodes live or on-demand just like you would at home.

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch Doctor Who:

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for iPlayer

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this case, head to the BBC iPlayer

(Image credit: BBC)

How to watch Doctor Who New Year’s Day Special 2022 FREE online in the US

BBC America “Eve of the Daleks” will be broadcast simultaneously in the US and UK, airing on BBC America at 2pm ET / 11am PT on 1 January. Completists might want to catch it again later in the day (8pm ET / 5pm PT), when a “Bonus Edition” with extended runtime is being aired. If you don’t have BBC America included with your cable package – or prefer for the OTT option – then sign up to a service like FuboTV or Sling TV. New subscribers can claim a free 7-day trial with FuboTV, or pay just $10 for your first month with Sling TV. Left your home planet for a winter break? Then you'll want to pack a good VPN so you can connect to your chosen streaming service back home and enjoy the 2022 Doctor Who New Year’s Day Special live or on-demand.

How to watch the Doctor Who New Year’s Special 2022 online in Canada FREE

CTV Sci-Fi Canadian viewers can count on CTV Sci-Fi channel to deliver the New Year’s Day special episode. Cable viewers can watch it at 5pm PT / 8pm ET on 1 January, or stream it live or on-demand via the channel’s website and app. However, you will need to provide your cable login details first. NB: the whole of season 13 is available to stream through CTV's website, too. Should you be in another country when the New Year’s Day Special 2022 is broadcast, don’t let geo-blocks stop you from tuning in. Download a top VPN so you can stream TV live and on-demand from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Doctor Who New Year’s Special 2022 FREE online in Australia