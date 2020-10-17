Here’s the best alternative to Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go for Business

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga - $769.99 at Amazon

(roughly £600)

The best alternative to Microsoft's new business laptop is the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga, a true 2-in-1 convertible. It's heavier and a tad slower, but has more storage, a higher screen resolution, far more ports and costs less.View Deal

Microsoft has quietly launched the Surface Laptop Go for Business , with the cheapest model starting from $799. However, there appear to be plenty of competitive models around that are worth looking at too.

But first, let’s look at the main selling points of Microsoft's new laptop: it's very light and has a long battery life, powerful CPU, fast Wi-FI and a touch-capable display. It also offers a choice of three refreshing color schemes.

Microsoft is also the only vendor to offer a 36-month PCaaS-like scheme that allows businesses to buy their laptops in interest-free monthly instalments.

The Surface Laptop Go for Business also benefits from 60-day returns, up to 13 hours battery life thanks to extra optimizations and the Advanced Exchange program, which entitles you to an immediate replacement upon request.

On closer inspection, Microsoft has produced a very intriguing product with only one big flaw: its screen resolution is about a third lower than a full HD screen (the strict minimum we’d recommend for any business laptop).

The best alternative, in our eyes, is the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga, which costs slightly less, has more storage and boasts a superior display.

Bear in mind