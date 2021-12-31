Grab the Tomb Raider trilogy for free on Epic Games Store - here's how

Audio player loading…

Epic Games, one of the most popular gaming franchises, kicked off its games giveaway a few days ago. The franchise is concluding the it with a free Tomb Raider trilogy giveaway. The trilogy consists of three games - Tomb Raider game of the year edition, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Rise of the Tomb Raider.

The Tomb Raider trilogy is a perfect amalgamation of survival mechanics, exploration, and action adventure. The role-playing game offers the opportunity of playing as Lara Croft to the players. As for the storyline of the game, it starts with Lara Croft being confined on an island of Yamatai situated at the coast of Japan. The story further commences to the Siberian tundra, followed by the conclusion in Peru's mountainous landscape.

Tomb Raider trilogy giveaway

The Tomb Raider trilogy giveaway is currently live and is scheduled to end on January 7, 2022. The players can download all three games individually from the Epic Game Store. Compared to other game giveaways, Epic Games Store has offered a considerably longer period to download the three games this time.

How to download the Tomb Raider trilogy from Epic Games Store?

Firstly, visit any Epic Games product site and then tap the download button at the upper right corner of the window.

Sign in to the Epic Games Launcher with your existing account or create a new account to do the same.

The installer file for the launcher will get downloaded automatically after that.

Once you are done with the above-mentioned steps, open the Epic Games Launcher and click on the library button.

Now, find the tomb raider trilogy from the new window.

Select the directory you want to save the game in and hit the install button.

Once downloaded, you can launch the game by clicking the icon.