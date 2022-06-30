God of War Ragnarok rumors are getting out of hand – here's what's really going on

Audio player loading…

God of War Ragnarok's release date was reportedly going to be revealed today. But there's been a change in plans.

That's according to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier who says a God of War Ragnarok update was on the cards for today. According to a tweet (opens in new tab) he put out earlier today, "as of very recently, there was indeed a release date announcement planned for Thursday, June 30."

This is according to sources that are allegedly familiar with the situation. But the game's director, Cory Barlog, has said otherwise on Twitter (opens in new tab). Something Schreier acknowledges in his tweet.

dear all,if it were up to me I would share all the information when I know about it. but it is not up to me. so please, be patient. I promise things will be shared at the earliest possible moment they can be.we make games for you. we get to make games because of you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aw7dje5XxFJune 29, 2022 See more

Is God of War Ragnarok delayed

Barlog has unequivocally confirmed that no, God of War Ragnarok hasn't been delayed. At worst, the release date announcement, which might have been for today, was pushed back. This Twitter exchange between Barlog and a fan sums it up for you.

because its not.June 29, 2022 See more

It's on track for its 2022 release, so for the love of God, just be patient. And stop asking devs about the launch date, is the takeaway from Twitter today. They don't enjoy being harassed.

Sony must have its fingers crossed that God of War Ragnarok will make it out before the end of the year. While we're waiting on big releases for the Xbox Series X, especially after Starfield's delay into 2023, at Sony's last State of Play you really for the sense that the PS5 was treading water.