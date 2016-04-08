Zelda Wii U also coming to NX, says source, and will include female Link

I don't want to say "I told you so", but if this turns out to be true, then, I totally did.

Emily Rogers, a credible source for Nintendo news, claims that the upcoming Zelda game will come to both Wii U and NX. "I confirmed it with a ton of people," she wrote in a Tweet, confirming what many of us have suspected for a long time - especially after the game was delayed beyond its planned 2015 launch target.

But that's not all. Rogers also says she has heard from "multiple sources" that you can choose between a male or female character in the game.

Nintendo introduced a female version of Link, named Linkle, in Hyrule Warriors last year, so it's possible we'll see her back in the upcoming game.

Third, Rogers says that there is voice acting "for most of the characters", but not Link. Presumably, female Link will also be silent.

Don't take any of this as fact, but going by her track record, Rogers' sources are solid. It also wouldn't be the first time Nintendo releases a game across two platforms: it did the same thing with Twilight Princess, which hit the Wii and Gamecube at the same time in 2006.