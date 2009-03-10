Wii MotionPlus games releasing in May

Sega is still set to release the Wii MotionPlus enabled Virtua Tennis for Wii this coming May, despite Nintendo having yet to officially confirm the release of the new console controller technology.

Nintendo's own Wii Sports Resort – the first game announced alongside the new tech at E3 2008 – has dropped off its release schedule recently, prompting the inevitable rumours that the Mario factory might be ironing out a few last minute issues with Wii MotionPlus.

As ever with news on heavily-hyped new Nintendo tech, neither Nintendo nor its publishing partners at Sega are officially willing to go on record to confirm if and when the first Wii MotionPlus capable game will be available to Wii fans.

Sega supporting MotionPlus

However, Sega has re-confirmed with TechRadar today that Virtua Tennis for the Wii is still scheduled for a release this May.

And while the Japanese publisher is yet to 'officially' confirm that the game will support Wii MotionPlus, TechRadar has already confirmed with sources that it definitely will.

Presumably Virtua Tennis will also support your bog-standard Nintendo Wii controllers, so there is of course still no reason why Nintendo should release Wii MotionPlus later than Sega's tennis title in May.

Either way, you'll read about it here first.