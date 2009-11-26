Valve launches latest Steam clear-out sale

Valve has made us happy gamers this week, announcing its pre-Xmas clear-out sale on its Steam download service.

If you have had your eye on Dawn of War, Dragon Age or Batman for PC over the last few months, then now is the time to buy buy buy!

Steam's sale jumps the gun on what is called 'Black Friday' in the US of A, one of the busiest pre-Xmas shopping extravaganzas on planet earth.

Luckily for you, Valve has discounted a bunch of some of the best games of 2009 on Steam, which means you don't even have to leave the comfort of your gaming chair to go out and brave the hordes at your local Game or Gamestation!

Publisher Premier Packs

Price cuts on seven of the best PC games of the moment range from 25 percent to 80 percent and the sale is on until Friday 27 November at 8 AM PST, at which point a bunch of new discounts will be announced.

Valve is also offering discounted publisher packs, with the LucasArts Premier Pack or the THQ Complete Pack already up there for a mere $49.00

Want cheap games? Go here. Quick!

Via 1-Up