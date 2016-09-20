Pokemon Company CEO stokes fire of Nintendo NX hybrid form-factor rumors

The CEO of the Pokémon Company, Tsunekazu Ishihara, has confirmed that the company is intending to release games for the as-yet-unannounced Nintendo console, the Nintendo NX.
"We will make games for the NX," Ishihara said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.
This confirmation is, in itself, interesting: Pokémon games have almost exclusively appeared on Nintendo's handhelds rather than its consoles, which means that Ishihara is implying that the NX is closer in form-factor to the former rather than the latter.
The NX goes hybrid
But of course, as the continuing rumors have suggested, the NX is not a traditional console in the sense that it can be categorised for either home or on-the-go use.
Ishihara suggested as much in the interview, "The NX is trying to change the concept of what it means to be a home console device or a hand-held [sic] device."
He doesn't give any firmer details than this over the course of the interview, but we're starting to get a clearer and clearer image of what the console might end up being when it's released in March 2017.
Via: SlashGear