Official Gran Turismo 5 steering wheel launched

Peripherals specialists Thrustmaster has launched the official GT5 steering wheel this week, costing British driving game fans a whopping £450.

Sony's detailed the Thrustmaster T500 RS on its website, which is the second steering wheel to be officially supported for playing the mighty Gran Turismo 5.

Polyphony challenges Thrustmaster

Polyphony boss Kazunori Yamauchi said he challenged the French steering wheel manufacturers to give gamers an experience that did justice to Gran Turismo 5.

"The goal that I set for the Thrustmaster team was to design for me the most precise wheel ever developed, without any latency, to accurately reproduce the sensations of GT5, and let users truly feel the emotions experienced by drivers on real racing circuits," said the famously perfectionist game designer.

You can view a video of the new Thrustmaster Wheel in action over on the EU PS Blog and a rather awesome unboxing of this bespoke bit of gaming kit over on Inside Sim Racing

If you want to play GT5 as its designers intended, then you had better start saving your pennies for the Thrustmaster T500RS, which launches in the UK later this week.

Via Joystiq and VG247