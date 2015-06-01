Lego announces Minecraft rival, and penises aren't a problem

Lego has done what it should have done long, long time ago and launched a proper Minecraft rival, which it calls a "fully open-world, creatively-driven game".

The game, which is available to download right now on Steam Early Access, is "a galaxy of procedurally-generated worlds made entirely of Lego bricks which you can freely manipulate and dynamically populate with Lego models".

Oddly enough, just this morning a developer from the unsuccessful PC MMO Lego Universe explained that the idea of a Minecraft-esque game had been partly held back by, what she calls, "dong detection" software.

Wang on a minute

"The moderation costs of Lego Universe were a big issue in general. They wanted a creative building MMO with a promise of zero penises seen," wrote the dev. "They actually had a huge moderation team that got a bunch of screenshots of every model, every property. Entirely whitelist-based building."

Lego Worlds appears to be single player-only right now, so the penis things probably isn't a problem for now. If it does ever open its walls, however, we expect the dong detector will be fully operational.