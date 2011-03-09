Kinect sales top 10 million

Microsoft has announced that the Kinect sensor for Xbox 360 has already sold 10 million units, earning the peripheral a Guinness World Record.

The motion gaming add-on is now the "fastest selling consumer electronics device" after shifting 133,333 units a day in the 60-day period between the launch on November 4th and January 3rd.

Gaz Deaves, gaming editor for Guinness World Records said: "The sales figures here speak for themselves.

"According to independent research, no other consumer electronics device sold faster within a 60-day time span, which is an incredible achievement considering the strength of the sector."

The figures announced by Microsoft today outstrip even Nintendo Wii sales, which took 2 years to reach the 10 million mark.

Christmas surge

The Xbox 360 peripheral benefited from a massive publicity campaign and an eternal pre-launch lead time, which saw it become the must-have tech item last Christmas.

Only yesterday we reported that UK retailers have dropped the price-tag with Kinect now available for under £100 for the first time. Although the record-setting Christmas figures are hugely impressive, the price cuts are a sure sign that sales are on a downward trajectory.

Today, Microsoft also announced that it has sold 10 million Kinect games - one for every Kinect - but with a series of high profile titles on the way in 2011, it will hope that games sales will spike and Kinect unit sales can get closer to that pre-Christmas level once again.