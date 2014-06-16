Half-Life in your hands: meet the world's first portable Steam Machine

That's a lot of power for two hands

The Steam Machine roster continues to expand ahead of its 2015 rollout, but the latest addition has ambitions well beyond the living room.

Developed by the SteamBoy Project, a third-party team with no connection to Valve, SteamBoy aims to be the world's first portable Steam Machine.

In the teaser video (which you can watch below) we can see the Steam Controller's haptic feedback pads, and the coloured A, B, X and Y buttons - with a 5-inch 16:9 touchscreen screen sat between them.

Gordon on the go

The creators said that the handheld should feature a Quad-Core CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB of built-in memory and Wi-Fi and 3G connectivity. It will also, we're promised, play "the majority of current games in Steam".

Those specs may change between now and launch - as with the other machines, the SteamBoy is set for a 2015 release.

"SteamBoy won't be as powerful as other announced Steam Machines in the same way [the] Nintendo 3DS or PS Vita performance is not comparable to Wii U or PlayStation 4," the company told The Escapist. "However, it will be possible to play the majority of current games in Steam."

You have our attention.