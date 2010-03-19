ELSPA to become UK Interactive Entertainment Association

The Entertainment and Leisure Software Publishers Association (ELSPA) will soon be known as the UK Interactive Entertainment Association, with the gaming body keen for its name to reflect its role.

ELSPA will continue as it is until the summer, with the association gathering feedback from its members before it is rebranded.

"The ELSPA Board proposed the change to the organisation's name to reflect the evolving and expanding nature of the industry, which the association exists to represent, and to encompass the new areas of activity that will be undertaken," said the official statement.

"The organisation will continue to operate as ELSPA, whilst the trade association and its brand develop to reflect the needs of the industry going forward," it continues.

"ELSPA will be engaging regularly with its members during the process to learn their views and wishes for the new organisation.

"The process will be completed before the summer. After this time the trade association's new mission and image will be unveiled."

ELSPA, of course, hit the headlines recently when the government agreed with its backing of PEGI as the ratings system for games rather than the BBFC.