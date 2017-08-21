Final Fantasy XV will roar onto PC in 2018, and it looks stunning

The European gaming bonanza that is Gamescom has got off to a roaring start with the announcement that Final Fantasy XV is coming to PC.

It’s been available for a little while now as a title on PS4 and Xbox, but for PC gamers there’s been no way to throw yourself into the fifteenth instalment of the RPG classic.

Speaking at Nvidia's presentation, the game's director Hajime Tabata announced that this would be the highest quality Final Fantasy XV experience available by taking advantage of Nvidia's technology that will enhance the appearance of its fire, grass, textures and physics.

The gameplay that was shown off looked stunning, and you can get a peek at what it's going to look like with the trailer and images below:

Final Fantasy XV Windows edition will be available early 2018.

