Elden Ring release date, trailers, news and pre-orders

Elden Ring was finally revealed during Summer Game Fest: Kickoff Live, with a full-length trailer that announced the highly-anticipated game's release date: January 21, 2022.

Elden Ring is an open-world, third-person action RPG, from the studio behind the Dark Souls franchise, FromSoftware, in collaboration with Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin. Since the game was revealed at E3 2019, we hadn't heard much about it – until now.

The Summer Game Fest reveal gave us our best look yet at Elden Ring, revealing a bleak world of unsettling mythical monstrosities, dragons and epic combat. Now that we have some firm details though, you can find out everything we know about Edlin Ring in the guide below.

Elden Ring: cut to the chase



What is it? An open-world action RPG from the studio behind Dark Souls

An open-world action RPG from the studio behind Dark Souls When can I play it? January 21, 2022

January 21, 2022 What can I play it on? Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Elden Ring releases on January 21, 2022 for PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. Following months of speculation, this release date was revealed in the official Elden Ring reveal trailer which was shown during Summer Game Fest: Kickoff Live.

Elden Ring pre-orders

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Elden Ring pre-orders are live right now for PS4 and Xbox One. However, PS5 and Xbox Series XS pre-orders aren't currently live – we will update this page when these become available. Below, you'll find links to Elden Ring pre-orders.

Elden Ring trailers

Reveal trailer

The Elden Ring reveal trailer was shown during the Summer Game Fest: Kickoff Live showcase. The trailer gives us our best look yet at the world George R.R. Martin and FromSoftware have cooked up: and it's pretty dark. The trailer features grotesquely unique mythical creatures, werewolves, moving pots, mounted combat and epic battles. Check it out below:

Announcement trailer

The announcement trailer for Elden Ring doesn't give away anything in terms of gameplay, but with more than one sword shown, and a spear and hammer given screen time, it looks like it will be as melee-focused as FromSoftware's past games. Check it out below:

Elden Ring screenshots

Want to see even more Elden Ring screenshots? We've included some below that are just too pretty not to show you:

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Bandai Namco) Elden Ring will feature mounted combat, but whether you get a choice of steeds remains unclear. Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Bandai Namco) This image seems to show a large magical hand embracing, what we can only assume is, the player. Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Bandai Namco) This image gives us serious LOTR vibes but highlights just some of the bizarre mythical creatures we'll be encountering in Elden Ring. Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Bandai Namco) A hooded figure that we are assuming will play a critical role in Elden Ring's storyline. Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Bandai Namco) This is the type of scenario where Elden Ring's choice system will come into play. Do you charge in full steam? Or take a more stealthy approach? Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Bandai Namco) Another very unsettling creature from Elden Ring's world. Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Bandai Namco) This image seems to show a Lady or someone of nobility. We assume they'll play an important role in the story. Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Elden Ring story

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Here's Elden Ring's story outline, according to a press release from Bandai Namco:

"The Golden Order has been broken. Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between.

"In the Lands Between ruled by Queen Marika the Eternal, the Elden Ring, the source of the Erdtree, has been shattered. Marika's offspring, demigods all, claimed the shards of the Elden Ring known as the Great Runes, and the mad taint of their newfound strength triggered a war: The Shattering. A war that meant abandonment by the Greater Will. And now the guidance of grace will be brought to the Tarnished who were spurned by the grace of gold and exiled from the Lands Between. Ye dead who yet live, your grace long lost, follow the path to the Lands Between beyond the foggy sea to stand before the Elden Ring.

"And become the Elden Lord."

So ,we know that the player will be taking on the role of a "Tarnished", but what that means isn't quite clear yet. But Bandai Namco has revealed that players will "encounter adversaries with profound backgrounds, characters with their own unique motivations for helping or hindering your progress, and fearsome creatures" and that "players will choose the fate of this cursed land by unraveling its secrets and myths."

Elden Ring setting

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Open-world action RPG Elden Ring is set to be FromSoftware's biggest game yet, with clear Norse mythology influences and gameplay similar to Dark Souls.

"However, that doesn’t mean that it plays out in the same way," director Miyazaki told IGN. "With a more open and vast environment, the way combat plays out becomes fundamentally different.”

A press release for Elden Ring states that the open-world RPG will feature "fantastical landscapes" and "shadowy complex dungeons that are connected seamlessly." Players will cross "grassy plains, suffocating swamps and lush forests" as they explore the Lands Between. In addition, on your quest to become the Elden Lord, you will "ascend spiraling mountains, enter breathtaking castles, and witness other sites of grandeur on a scale never seen before in a FromSoftware title."

You'll be able to traverse this world on foot or on horseback – with an option to play online with up to three other players. In addition, the world features natural weather cycles and time-of-day progression.

Elden Ring gameplay and combat

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Elden Ring will allow you to customize your character, rather than having a set protagonist.

Miyazaki told Xbox Wire that Elden Ring "puts more focus on RPG elements" than FromSoftware's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, which Miyazaki described as having "a heavy focus on action".

"Of course, we are not shying away from the fun of responsive melee-based combat, and these elements will be present as well," Miyazaki said.

Elden Ring will let players experiment with a variety of weapons, magic and other skills found throughout the world, with an aim to giving you more control over your playstyle. It's up to players whether they want to go charging into battles or to take a more stealthy approach – with the option to call upon allies for aid also available. This choice also extends to exploration.

Elden Ring news and rumors

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

We've rounded up all the biggest news and rumors surrounding Elden Ring, below:

Extra materials

It's possible we could see spin-off Elden Ring material in the future, with Bandai Namco President Yasuo Miyakawa saying: "We will continue to develop Elden Ring not only as a game but also in a variety of other areas in order to deliver the worldview and charm of this title to our fans around the world."

Multiplayer

A press release for Elden Ring states that you can explore the world "alone or online with friends", in addition, the release says that Elden Ring can be played with "1-4 players". It's unclear whether this multiplayer will take the same form as Bloodborne, where you can beckon other players to help you out or whether we'll be able to freely team up with friends.

Smart Delivery and free upgrade

Elden Ring supports Smart Delivery on Xbox consoles as well as a free upgrade to PS5 for players who purchase the PS4 version. Players who purchase the physical disc version of the game cannot upgrade on the PS5 Digital Edition, due to the lack of hard drive, while players who purchase the digital version for PS5 on the PlayStation Store can also download the PS4 at no additional cost. Those who buy the game once on either Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S, can play across both console generations.

Bandai Namco E3 conference

Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco is set to host an E3 2021 conference on June 15 at 10:25pm BST / 2:25pm PT / 5:25pm ET (or June 16 at 7:25am AEST). We're hoping we'll find out more about Elden Ring then.

What's with the name?

The name 'Elden Ring' is apparently a mysterious concept that defines the game world itself. One of the key themes of the action RPG is that the Elden Ring has been shattered, but it remains a mystery exactly what that means for the game's narrative.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

George R.R. Martin has written the "overarching mythos"

Miyazaki revealed that the George R.R.Martin collaboration came about as the developer is a huge fan of Martin's work. This collaboration has resulted in Martin writing the "overarching mythos" of Elden Ring.

"The actual collaboration itself begun with Mr. Martin ever so politely confirming what sorts of themes, ideas as well as many game-related aspects I had envisioned for the game," Miyazaki told Xbox Wire. "This allowed us to have many free and creative conversations regarding the game, in which Mr. Martin later used as a base to write the overarching mythos for the game world itself.

"This mythos proved to be full of interesting characters and drama along with a plethora of mystical and mysterious elements as well. It was a wonderful source of stimulus for me and the development staff.

"Elden Ring’s world was constructed using this mythos and stimulus as a base."

Development started after Dark Souls 3 DLC

In an interview with Xbox Wire, Miyazaki revealed that Elden Ring development began just after Dark Souls 3 DLC development has ended. The second and final Darks Souls DLC, The Ringed City, was released in 2017.

"At the time, Elden Ring was being planned as a more classic fantasy title compared to others that were either being considered or already in the early stages of development," Miyazaki said.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

More variety than previous FromSoftware games

When asked by Xbox Wire whether Elden Ring will be as challenging as previous FromSoftware games, Miyazaki said:

"Yes, I do. The importance we place on the joy the player experiences through overcoming challenges will be the same as it is in our other titles. I believe it will prove to be a very satisfying experience.

"Earlier I had said that this title focuses more heavily on RPG elements. This title will include a wide variety of weapons, magic, and ways to engage enemies, that make it possible to provide users with a style of gameplay and strategy that suits them.

"Even when compared to the Dark Souls series, I believe this title will provide even more variety in the ways for players to overcome challenges and tweak their tactics when facing enemies."

Phil Spencer has played Elden Ring

Speaking to GameSpot, Xbox boss Phil Spencer revealed that he's been playing Elden Ring and thinks its Miyazaki's "most ambitious game" yet.

"As somebody who's played all of Miyazaki's games over at least the last decade, this is clearly the most ambitious game that he's done," Spencer said. "I mean, I love his games, but seeing some of the gameplay mechanics stuff that he's tackling, he and the team are tackling this time, of the setting, working with another creator in terms of story. I love it."

Biggest FromSoftware game yet

Speaking to Xbox Wire, Miyazaki explained that one of the big differences Elden Ring has from FromSoftware's previous titles is its sheer size.

"If I were to put aside the world full of fresh stimulus thanks to our collaboration with Mr. Martin, I would have to say the biggest difference is it being open world," Miyazaki said.

"Due to this, the scale of the world and its narrative, as well as the depth and freedom of exploration have increased dramatically. It is without a doubt our biggest title yet in terms of sheer volume."