Dying Light 2 hit with last minute delay but only on Switch

Audio player loading…

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is still on track to launch on February 4. However, developer Techland has admitted that the Nintendo Switch version of the game has been delayed.

In a statement to VGC, Techland doesn't provide a new release date, only saying that it aims to have the Switch version out within six months from the original date. So, it'll hopefully release by August at the very latest.

As for why it decided to delay it, Techland only says it's "in order to provide fans with the gaming experience at the level they deserve and that Techland wants to provide."

It's important to remember that Dying Light 2 isn't releasing physically or as a digital download for Switch like the other platforms. Instead, it will only be available via cloud streaming which requires a steady and consistent Internet connection.

At least it's coming out at all

(Image credit: Techland)

A sequel to the 2015 original, Dying Light 2 Stay Human is a survival horror action-RPG for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Switch.

Aside from battling zombie hordes and traversing the open-world environment with parkour skills, players will make key choices that Techland promises will have far reaching consequences that affect the world and how NPCs perceive main character Aiden.

Techland previously bragged that the game will take 500 hours to complete but, after a slight backlash, clarified that this is only for a 100% completion run. The main story should only take 20 hours.

It's also promised to support the game with post-launch content for at least five years. It didn't provide any specifics, only saying that it will include "new stories, locations, in-game events and all the fun stuff you love!"