Dell Visor mixed reality headset is available to pre-order, ships October 17

Dell has begun taking pre-orders for its Dell Visor mixed reality headset, one of the most high profile headsets that will be coming to Windows 10, and which supports Microsoft’s mixed reality initiative. The Dell Visor is set to go on sale on October 17, which is the same day that the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update will be made available to download.

In the US, you can pre-order the Dell Visor from the Dell website, and it will cost $349.99. You can also buy the headset with two motion controllers for $449.99, with the controllers being sold as a separate package for $99.99.

In the UK, you can pre-order the Dell Visor from PCWorld , which is sold with the controllers for £429.99.

Sadly, the Dell Visor is not currently available to pre-order in Australia, but we will update this article as soon as it is.

Dell’s mixed reality vision

The Dell Visor features two 1440 × 1440 @90 Hz LCD panels for each eye, with a total resolution of 2880 x 1440, and motion tracking is handled by two outward-facing cameras.

It connects to a PC via HDMI and USB, and so far looks like a more convenient and stylish alternative to the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. Whether it can handle virtual reality games with the same level of aplomb is yet to be seen.

The Dell Visor joins the likes of the Lenovo Explorer, Acer Mixed Reality Head-Mounted Display and Asus Windows Mixed Reality Headset as the first wave of mixed reality headsets coming to Windows 10.

Microsoft is making a big deal of mixed reality support in Windows 10, and with so many big names making their own headsets, it looks like its enthusiasm is shared. We’ll have a full review of the Dell Visor soon.

Via AnandTech