Dell launches new commercial Latitude laptops and Chromebooks, OptiPlex desktops in India

Dell has launched a whole suite of laptops and desktops in India which happen to include a Chromebook as well. The company has buffed up its Latitude, Precision, and Optiplex lineups in India.

The new products launched include the Dell Latitude 7320, Latitude 7410 Chromebook, Latitude 7420, Latitude 9420, Latitude 9520, Latitude 5320, Precision 3560, OptiPlex 5090, OptiPlex 7090 Ultra, and 3090 Ultra.

Dell’s Latitude 9420 and 9520 come with advanced security features like SafeShutter, the industry’s first automatic webcam shutter that knows when to automatically open or close by syncing with video conferencing applications.

The Latitude 9420 comes with a powerful built-in speakerphone and camera enhancements that provide automatic light correction and background blur. The device is the world’s first business PC with ExpressSign-in 2.0 enabled by Intel Visual Sensing Technology for a faster and more reliable auto-wake and lock.

The Latitude 9420 is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processors based on the Intel Evo platform that provides increased performance and simplified manageability. For connectivity it uses WiFi 6E or 5G LTE.

The Latitude 9520 is the smallest ultra-premium business 15-inch PC. The 15-inch InfinityEdge screen provides maximum working area in a small 14-inch laptop footprint. With the PC proximity sensor is enabled by Intel Context Sensing Technology, it detects user’s presence to instantly wake and log in via the IR camera and Windows Hello.

Dell has further modernized its commercial portfolio with the exclusive Dell Optimizer software, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically fine-tune application performance and battery life, while improving audio quality and connectivity.

ExpressResponse with Intel AdaptixTM Technology, helps improve overall application performance for frequently used applications. The software also provides features like intelligent background noise-cancelling with Intelligent Audio and smart connectivity with ExpressConnect that prioritizes bandwidth to conferencing to reduce interruptions.

The new product line-up includes Latitude 7320 detachable laptop. It features ComfortView Plus low blue light solution that eases eye strain and fatigue. The Latitude 7320 detachable comes with a 13-inch display and an advanced 5 MP front-facing camera, with Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) to bring brighter, sharper visuals to video calls.

The new Latitude 7420 features 4K UHD display, enhanced speakers and Intelligent Audio. For those wanting a larger screen size, the Latitude 7420 offers both clamshell and 2-in-1 form factors with a 14-inch display.

The latest Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise has a sleek, compact design and the first 4K panel with Low Blue Light technology. Dell claims that it has the longest battery life on a premium Chromebook. It offers a mainstream and premium option, giving more choices.

According to Dell the Precision 3560 Mobile Workstation has been designed for professionals across manufacturing, engineering, education and financial industries. It features a 100% sRGB, 400nit display with ComfortView Plus and Dell’s exclusive PremierColor software. This lightweight workstation provides a mobile platform for 2D and entry 3D CAD, as well as reporting and data analysis.

The Dell OptiPlex Ultra series combines sleek All-in-One features with the flexibility of a desktop to bring the new OptiPlex 7090 Ultra which it claims is the world’s most flexible modular all-in-one experience for a streamlined workspace and increased productivity with built-in AI from Dell Optimizer.

Dell OptiPlex 7090 Ultra and OptiPlex 3090 Ultra, built to deliver ultimate expandability and performance, now supports up to four 4K monitors at once. Dell works on the modular form factor design that hides the PC in the monitor stand of the OptiPlex 3090 Ultra as a cost-effective solution.

The OptiPlex 5090 comes in three form factors – Tower, Small Form Factor and Micro. The OptiPlex 5090 Tower delivers entry commercial VR content experiences with the latest NVIDIA 1660 Super and AMD graphics. It is built with 11th Gen Intel up to Core i7 processors and doubled max memory from previous generation. Meanwhile, with new Intel Gen 12 graphics, OptiPlex 5090 Micro offers better visuals for 3D rendering and 4K monitor use with discrete graphics support.

Pricing

The Dell Latitude 7320 starts at Rs 85,000, Latitude 7410 Chromebook at Rs 94,500, Latitude 7420 at Rs 90,000, Latitude 9420 at Rs 1,36,000, Latitude 9520 at Rs 1,45,000, and Latitude 5320 at Rs 77,500. While the Precision 3560 starts at Rs 74,500.

In the Optiplex series the OptiPlex 7090 Ultra and 3090 Ultra start at Rs 47,500 and Rs 43,000 respectively, while the OptiPlex 5090 starts at Rs 46,500.