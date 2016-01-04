LG unveils double-sided, curved screens for digital signage

Once considered the future of smartphones and tablets, LG shows that larger displays with extreme curves can be useful in business applications. At CES 2016, LG Display showed off new double-sided, curved and wide screen concepts that can be used for digital signage, inside automobiles and for mobile devices.

For extreme curvatures, LG showed off an 18-inch rollable OLED display that can be rolled up like a newspaper. The 30R 18-inch screen means that the tablets of the future could arrive with even larger screens for productivity, but the rollable design allows them to be even more compact for travel.

LG also announced even larger 55-inch and 65-inch double-sided OLED screens. These displays will be good for digital signage, and LG says that different content can be displayed on either side of the screens.

S-Shaped displays

In addition to a standard 55-inch double-sided display, LG also unveiled a 139-inch Vertical Tiling OLED (VTO) display. To make the VTO, LG assembled eight of its double-sided 65-inch OLED panels, connecting them to form an S-shape pattern.

The double-sided displays can be used in larger venues to display different images on each side of the screen.

Other commercial displays that LG showed at CES include a stretched LCD panel with a 58:9 aspect ratio. The 86-inch ultra-wide form factor display is suitable for digital signage use, and LG says that it can be placed in airports to display travel information and for commercial and retail signs.

The company is also showing a Video Wall display to showcase the minimal bezels. The Video Wall is made of four 55-inch LCD panels, each with bezels that measure just 0.9mm.

Monitors and computing

For computing products, including laptops, monitors and tablet screens, the company showed off its Advanced In-Cell Touch (AIT) technology.

The tech debuted on LG's 23-inch monitor, allowing the screen to be slim and light. LG claims that the tech will make its way into next-generation panels, including a 15.6-inch UHD 4K notebook screen with M+ technology.

LG also showcased a 31.5-inch 8K monitor that the company states "shows a lifelike picture quality," along with an 11.6-inch convertible notebook. LG is also using CES to showcase its new televisions. The company has not announced pricing or availability information for its double-sided or curved displays.