Apple releases Bash bug patch for Mac OS X

Your Mac should now be safe

Apple has released an OS X patch addressing the Bash bug, also called Shellshock.

The bug, discovered last week, could affect UNIX-based operating systems, Mac OS X included, potentially letting hackers overtake vulnerable operating systems.

Though Apple said last week that the vast majority of OS X users were safe by default, it assured it was working on a security patch for more advanced UNIX users. That fix has arrived today.

Downloads of the patch are available for Mavericks, Mountain Lion and Lion. Note you'll need to download the Bash update for whatever system you're using as the updates with the fix are system-specific.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple will likely issue a patch through the built-in OS X Software Update tool before long. There is no patch for anyone running OS X Yosemite.