Best Black Friday printer deals 2021: what to expect

Black Friday is nearly here, and it’s undoubtedly the most competitive time of year for retailers - and that means there are loads of opportunities for people to get great deals on new technology, including printers.

It’s the perfect time of year if you want to save some cash on new hardware. And for many of us, that means it’s time to get a new printer, especially if you’ve been putting it off all year and especially if you’re working at home more than ever.

Black Friday 2021 arrives on November 26th, and that remains the best day if you want to get the best offers on printer deals. The Black Friday season has never been bigger, and that means you can find top-notch prices on printers from the end of October right up until the festive period.

Printers remain one of the most popular bits of tech for the home and home office, so you can be sure that there will be loads of deals around, with discounts available on the best home printers right up to the best laser printers . And we’re going to keep right on top of things, so make sure this page is bookmarked and you won’t miss a big Black Friday 2021 discount.

The numbers don’t lie

Black Friday has never been a bigger deal for online retailers, and the brainboxes at Adobe have crunched the numbers to provide the evidence .

The company discovered that more than $188 billion was spent by consumers across the all-important November and December periods in 2020. That’s a vast amount of money - more than $40 billion more than in 2019, and an increase on what Adobe predicted people would spend before the buying season kicked off.

Drilling down into the data revealed some more startling figures. More than $9 billion was spent on Black Friday itself, which is an incredible figure for a single day. And on the all-important Small Business Saturday, more than $4.5 billion was spent, with much of that cash going on hardware like printers and scanners. Overall, twenty-five days across November and December saw sales top $3 billion, so deals are easy to find across the whole period.

Printers are still big business, too. Analysts at ResarchandMarkets.com found that the global printer market was worth $132.4 billion in 2020 and expect that to grow to $144.6 billion in 2021, and the firm expects further growth to continue in the years beyond.

Unsurprisingly, the big players and reliable names dominate the printer market. Statistica discovered that by the end of 2021 just over 24% of the market will belong to HP, with Canon controlling 17% of the space and Brother and Epson hovering at around 10%.

There is still big money in the printer market, and that means you’re going to find some fantastic deals on Black Friday 2021. To make sure you don’t miss out, bookmark this page and check back regularly.

When will the best Black Friday printer deals start in 2021?

If you want the best possible deal on a printer, wait for Black Friday itself. It’s traditionally held on the first Friday following Thanksgiving, and this year it’s going to fall on November 26th.

That’s not the only date to ink into your diary, though. As the data shows, Black Friday isn’t actually about one day, and that means retailers will try to entice customers with top-notch offers for a far longer period.

The best deals span the entirety of Thanksgiving week, with the key “Cyber 5” days responsible for the biggest spending across the entire sale season. That’s no surprise, either - our experts and those at Adobe have both observed that prices start to drop dramatically at the beginning of Thanksgiving week.

That’s not all we’ve noticed, though. Deals gain prominence from the start of November, and we’ve even seen some prices begin to drop towards the middle and end of October. We fully expect the same patterns to repeat in 2021, with online shopping only becoming more popular and generating more cash.

When it comes to printers, expect even the newest and best products to have discounts during the Black Friday period alongside older devices that are still extremely capable. One word of warning: check just how old a printer is before you buy. While it’s true that lots of older products are still decent, you don’t want to buy anything that’s too archaic.

Where will you find the best Black Friday printer deals?

There’s one extremely easy way to make sure that you stay on top of every key deal on Black Friday 2021 and beyond: keep this page bookmarked.

We understand if you feel the need to head to the wider internet to try and find your own deals, though, and we can hardly blame you with so many good offers available. We’ve listed our favourite US and UK sites right here and explained exactly what makes them so good.

Top US retailers:

Top UK retailers:

How can I find the best Black Friday printer deals?

Black Friday and the surrounding weeks are vital for getting the latest equipment at top-notch prices, so following a few universal rules is essential if you want to get the best deals.

Our biggest tip? Do your research, and get it done before you want to buy anything. It might take a bit of time in advance of the peak buying season, but it’ll be worth it if you’re in a better position to snap up deals as soon as they appear.

When it comes to printers, that means you should figure out precisely what kind of device you want to buy and how much you want to spend. It’s vital to consider which features you absolutely need in your next printer, and what options you’re happy to abandon if it means getting a better deal.

Once you know which printer you want to buy, remember that not all retailers are the same. While it’s true that most of the big stores will offer your chosen product at a very similar price, even during the peak deal season, many of them will also provide free gifts and other incentives to coax you into a purchase. If you want maximum value, those are the sites to use.

There are some extra tips to bear in mind if you want the best deal. For starters, don’t necessarily wait for Thanksgiving week or Black Friday to make your purchase - sites start discounting prices from the end of October, so you might find a deal earlier than you expect. And if you do buy early, consider keeping the printer boxed until Black Friday, because you could find it even cheaper, so you could send the first purchase back for a refund.

What kind of printer should I buy on Black Friday?

There’s no denying it: the printer market is complex. But happily, there are some rules of thumb to follow if you want to plan what machine you need to buy on Black Friday.

Two kinds of printer dominate the market: inkjet and laser. Inkjet printers are ideal all-round options - perfect if you need to print documents, photos and web pages from home. They produce good-quality prints, and they tend to be smaller, and so ideal for homes and home offices - perfect for remote working. Negatively, though, they’re slower and more expensive to run than laser devices.

The best laser printers have the speed edge, so they’re ideal for the workplace, and they’re great for churning through documents - but they’re not great with photos, and they’re larger and louder than inkjets.

Once you’ve decided if you need an inkjet or laser device, it’s time to consider the finer details. You’ll have to weigh up if you need a conventional device or the best all-in-one printer to handle scans and copies too. Once that’s done, you need to consider how fast you need it to be, and if it’s going to use a wired or wireless connection . If you want wireless and quick printing, it’ll cost more, but you can save cash if you’re willing to compromise in those areas.

If you’d like to print high-quality photos then find printers that produce finer levels of detail, but consider a cheaper monochrome device if you just want to churn out pages full of text. And also think about running costs - it’s no good buying a cheap printer if you’re going to have to take out a loan every time you need some more ink.

If you’d like to do some more research, we’ve got you covered: here are our favorite cheap printers , these are the best all-in-one printers , and we’ve selected the best wireless printers too.

What Black Friday printer deals do we expect to see in 2021?

You’re likely to see every kind of consumer inkjet and laser printer get some kind of discount during Black Friday 2021 - and that includes the newest, best products too.

Printers don’t generate the kind of excitement that smartphones or laptops do, so there’s less incentive for manufacturers and retailers to keep the best models at full price. Instead, fierce competition means that you’ll find discounts on every kind of top-notch mainstream printer.

That bodes well for anyone who’s searching for a new printer for the home or office. And there are plenty of deals to be found at the other end of the market, too. Because printers tend to last for a long time and product refreshes don’t happen frequently, you can find older and more affordable products that still offer great quality for home or office printing.

Indeed, the printer market is one of the best around for Black Friday deals. Across the entire November and December shopping period you’ll be able to find discounts on the newest products alongside big savings on older hardware that’s still very good indeed.

There’s only one caveat here: you may not see big discounts on certain products, like ink-tank printers, A3 printers and other specialist hardware.

Today’s best printer deals

You might not want to wait until Black Friday to get a new printer, or you may need one right away to print some vital documents or photographs.

If that’s the case, then you’ll already be able to find some top-notch printers at incredible prices. We’ve listed some of the top deals right here, and head here to see our guide to the best printers - perfect if you want to do your own research.

What were last year’s best Black Friday printer deals?

The best way to get a hint about top Black Friday 2021 printer deals is to cast your eye back a year and see what happened on Black Friday in 2020.

We saw dozens of brilliant discounts on printers last year, including some printers that almost halved in price alongside others that hit the market with significant discounts. We’ve collected a few of our favourite deals from 2020 to give you a flavour of what to expect in 2021.

HP LaserJet Pro M155 laser printer - $119.99 108.99 at Best Buy Save $11 - HP has used its printer expertise to build one of the smallest laser printers in its class, and so it’s a top-notch option if you need a compact machine that can produce loads of business documents - perfect for a home office.

Canon MF264DW Wireless Mono Laser Multifunction Printer - $199.99 $124.99 at Staples Save $75 - this versatile printer was available at a huge discount in 2020, and it was one of the best bargains anywhere. It produces thirty pages per minute and is ready to print in just five seconds, and wireless connectivity helps your office stay free from clutter. View Deal

HP Envy Photo 6255 - $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon Save $69.90 - last year’s Black Friday period saw this superb printer’s price almost slashed in half. It was a tremendous deal, and this machine paired great quality levels with three months of free Instant Ink, duplex ability, and even voice control.View Deal

Canon MAXIFY MB5120 Inkjet All-in-One Printer - $299.99 $249.99 at Walmart Save $50 - Canon is well-known for building printers that produce fantastic photographs, and that’s true of the MB5120 - and this great 2020 deal meant you could do that while saving cash too. It was a great all-rounder last year, and it still impresses today.View Deal