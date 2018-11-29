Amazon reveals its own blockchain platform

During its re:Invent conference in Las Vegas today, Amazon announced its own fully managed ledger database with a central trusted authority called Amazon Quantum Ledger Database (QLDB).

The service provides customers with an append-only, fixed journal that tracks the history of all changes made to it.

Amazon also touted QLDB's other features such as its transparent nature, ease of use and speed. Compared with existing products, the e-commerce giant's offering can execute two to three times more transactions.

AWS CEO Andy Jassy highlighted the new service's strengths, saying:

“It will be really scalable, you’ll have a much more flexible and robust set of APIs for you to make any kind of changes or adjustments to the ledger database.”

Managed blockchain

In addition to its new managed ledger database, Amazon also revealed that it had created its own managed blockchain service called AWS Managed Blockchain which also works with QLDB.

The company offered further details on its managed blockchain offering in an announcement, saying:

“Amazon Managed Blockchain is a fully managed service that allows you to set up and manage a scalable blockchain network with just a few clicks. Amazon Managed Blockchain eliminates the overhead required to create the network, and automatically scales to meet the demands of thousands of applications running millions of transactions. Once your network is up and running, Managed Blockchain makes it easy to manage and maintain your blockchain network. It manages your certificates, lets you easily invite new members to join the network, and tracks operational metrics such as usage of compute, memory, and storage resources.”

Customers interested in trying out Amazon Managed Blockchain for themselves can sign up for a preview on the company's site.

Via TechCrunch