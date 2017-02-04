7 Apple patents that will shape the Apple Watch 3 and beyond

The Apple Watch 2 might be the current cream of the smartwatch crop, but it’s still far from the finished article.

Yes, it addressed many of the issues we all had with the original model – battery life: doubled; integrated GPS: added; inability to stand up to anything more than a bit of light drizzle: solved – but it’s still not made smartwatches a must-have item of tech.

With the Apple Watch 3 rumors already flowing, though, that could be about to change. Like Back to the Future re-runs or an episode of Star Trek, recently filed Apple patents have shown us what exciting tech advancements the future will bring.

Of course, patents aren’t a guarantee of what’s to come – we’ve seen hundreds of exciting gadget innovations pass through the patent and trademark office, never to see the light of day as an actual product or component. But they can also give a useful indication of how things are set to evolve.

And if these patents do end up shaping the Apple Watch 3, we’re all in for a treat.