Super Smash Bros. Ultimate characters: every Fighter on the roster

All Super Smash Bros. Ultimate characters have now been released, meaning the game's fighter roster is officially complete.
The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster consists of a whopping 89 fighters in total. That number is across both the base game and DLC, with playable characters from a staggering 40 different series, including Super Mario, Pokémon and even Tekken.
Nintendo has confirmed no new fighters will be added to its crossover fighting game for Nintendo Switch. But there are plenty of characters to try your hand at until we see a Smash Bros. Ultimate sequel, which will undoubtedly play host to a fresh roster of guest fighters.
So, if you're looking for every fighter available in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, all in one place, then look no further. Read on for the full list of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate characters.
All Super Smash Bros. Ultimate characters
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Original Fighters
The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate base game boasts 76 fighters to choose from with characters including Mario, Pikachu, Zelda, and more.
To clarify, we're counting the Echoes, the three Pokémon Trainer variants, and the three Mii variants as individual characters.
Below, we've listed all 69 unique Super Smash Bros. Ultimate characters available in the base game. They're available for anyone with Super Smash Bro. Ultimate to play as once they've been unlocked. We've also flagged the seven Echo characters (fighters that have a mostly cloned moveset from another character). Check out the list:
- Mario
- Donkey Kong
- Link
- Samus
- Dark Samus (Echo Fighter)
- Yoshi
- Kirby
- Fox
- Pikachu
- Luigi
- Ness
- Captain Falcon
- Jigglypuff
- Peach
- Daisy (Echo Fighter)
- Bowser
- Ice Climbers
- Sheik
- Zelda
- Dr. Mario
- Pichu
- Falco
- Marth
- Lucina (Echo Fighter)
- Young Link
- Ganondorf
- Mewtwo
- Roy
- Chrom (Echo Fighter)
- Mr. Game & Watch
- Meta Knight
- Pit
- Dark Pit (Echo Fighter)
- Zero Suit Samus
- Wario
- Snake
- Ike
- Pokémon Trainer (Squirtle/Ivysaur/Charizard)
- Diddy Kong
- Lucas
- Sonic
- King Dedede
- Olimar
- Lucario
- R.O.B.
- Toon Link
- Wolf
- Villager
- Mega Man
- Wii Fit Trainer
- Rosalina & Luma
- Little Mac
- Greninja
- Mii Fighter (Brawler/Swordfighter/Gunner)
- Palutena
- Pac-Man
- Robin
- Shulk
- Bowser Jr.
- Dunk Hunt
- Ryu
- Ken (Echo Fighter)
- Cloud
- Corrin
- Bayonetta
- Inkling
- Ridley
- Simon
- Richter (Echo Fighter)
- King K. Rool
- Isabelle
- Incineroar
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Fighters
In addition to these base characters, 13 DLC characters have been added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate since its launch. These characters need to be purchased separately, or as part of the Fighter Pass, but many bring with them a new stage, music and Spirits. Check out the full list of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC characters.
- Piranha Plant
- Joker
- Hero
- Banjo & Kazooie
- Terry
- Byleth
- Min Min
- Steve/Alex
- Sephiroth
- Pyra
- Mythra
- Kazuya
- Sora
FAQs
How many Super Smash Bros. Ultimate characters are there?
There are 89 playable Super Smash Bros. Ultimate characters (76 base game and 13 DLC) if you count Echoes and each Pokémon Trainer Pokémon as individual fighters.
How do you unlock characters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?
Check out our guide on how to unlock characters in Super Smash. Bros Ultimate, which explains exactly how to do just that.
Who is the best character in Super Smash. Bros Ultimate?
That really depends on your playstyle. But two of the best fighters are Pikachu and Joker (DLC). Other strong choices are Lucina, Peach/Daisy and Pichu.