How to change your Skype password or reset it

Skype is a popular video conferencing and chat platform used by millions of people across the world. It includes a selection of video calling, voice calling, and messaging features, as well as collaboration tools and secure file transfer.

Because of its impressive security features, Skype is often used to send and receive sensitive data. It can also be linked to bank and credit card information, which means a breached account could have significant consequences. As you can imagine, it’s extremely important to ensure your account isn’t compromised at any time.

To maintain account security, it’s a good idea to change your password regularly. Even if you don’t have any concerns about the safety or integrity of your account, we’d recommend setting a new password at least every few months.

In the rest of this guide, we’ve outlined the easiest way to change your Skype password. We’ve also provided step-by-step information about how to reset your password if you forget it.

How to change your Skype password

Although there are various desktop and mobile apps available, the easiest way to change your Skype password is via the platform’s website. However, the process is essentially the same across the different versions.

Before you get started, log in to your online account. In the top left-hand corner, you will see your Skype name, your balance, and a small dropdown menu that can be accessed by clicking on the three dots to the right of your balance. Open the Settings menu.

Follow the Change Password link on the Account Settings page (Image credit: Skype)

Once you’re in the Settings menu, click on the Account & Profile tab. Scroll down, and select Your Account. A new tab will open, and on the left-hand side of the page, you will see a number of links, including a Change Password button.

Clicking on this will open another new tab, where you will be asked to verify your identity with a security code sent to your linked phone or email address. Enter the code you receive, and then enter both your existing and your new passwords. Note that your new login will need to be at least eight characters long and that it’s case sensitive. Also, you can’t use a previous password.

Resetting your Skype password is very straightforward (Image credit: Skype)

How to reset your Skype password

To reset your Skype password via the website, navigate to Skype.com and click the sign-in link on the top right of the page. Enter your email address or phone number when prompted, and navigate through to the next window. When you’re asked to enter your password, hit the Forgot password link.

Like when you’re changing your password, you will need to verify your identity here. Follow the prompts to get a security code sent to your email address or phone number and then enter it when asked. Navigate to the next window, enter and reenter your new password, and click next to sign back into your account.

Ultimately, it’s quite easy to reset your Skype password, even if you forget it. Note, though, that you will have to have access to the phone number or email address that you used to sign up for your account.