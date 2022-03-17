Elden Ring Armor: great sets to try to get your hands on

Elden Ring Guides (Image credit: Future) Elden Ring Beginner Tips: get started out there Elden Ring Weapons: how to choose the best character for your playstyle

Elden Ring armor is important to your success in the Lands Between. It can make or break your build, but it's about more than just stats for most people. You might find yourself hunting down the coolest-looking sets, and there is a lot of hunting to be done due to the sheer variety.

Because of that, it can be hard to settle down with a specific set. To help with that process, we’ve gone ahead and collected some of the best Elden Ring armor sets around and then sorted them into categories based on their weight. What armor you can wear and how nimble you remain while wearing it will be down to your Endurance stat, so that is something to consider.

One of the wonderful things about Elden Ring armor is that you can actually customize it to some degree... if you know how. So, before we dive into the best Elden Ring armor sets, let’s talk about how you can alter your armor first, including how you can do so for free.

How to alter Elden Ring armor

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Before we get into the specific armor types, it’s worth taking a moment to consider the customization options. Altering your armor offers a visual change but it's more than that too. Many items with hoods or cloaks can have layers removed to not only make them look different, but also reduce the weight too. You’ll lose some defense in the process, but it’s nice to have that flexibility when you want it.

You can alter armor in two different ways. The first is to simply find the Tailoring Tools yourself in the Coastal Cave in West Limgrave. Now you can alter your garments as you want as long as you can afford it, and the armor piece in question can actually be changed.

However, you can actually do it for free as long as you’ve found Boc, found southeast of the Agheel Lake North Site of Grace. He has a small questline that involves the aforementioned Tailoring Tools from the Coastal Cave, where he will be more than happy to become your seamster if you help him retrieve an old family heirloom.

Elden Ring Armor: Light

(Image credit: Future)

If you are running a magic wielding class, or prefer to be as nimble as possible, you should consider a light armor set. There offer less physical protection, but often have good elemental resistances and let you move freely.

The first of our favorite light armor sets is the Noble set. This is a very light set that’s comprised mostly of cloth that has a lovely navy blue hood. You can find this on the Altus Plateau in the north near some windmills. You’ll see that one of the windmills has some creepy figures dancing around a pile of flaming corpses. You can find this armor set on that pile. Don't be afraid to get your hands dirty!

Our other choice here is the Black Knife Assassin set. This isn’t obtainable until you’re a fair way through the game, but it’s got very good defensive stats despite being so light. You can find this in the magical town of Ordina, which is in the Consecrated Snowfields, reachable by using Haligtree Medallion. The set is on a body in the town underneath an archway.

Elden Ring Armor: Medium

(Image credit: Future)

Often, the middle ground offers a great option. If you are a more weapon-focused class with decent endurance, you may want to consider medium armor. If you have the endurance to remain nimble with it, it will often offer good physical protection.

Blaidd is one of the coolest characters FromSoftware has ever created, so it’s only natural that you’ll want his armor set. You can find a replica of his helmet atop Seluvis’ Rise to the east of Carian Manor. To get the rest of the set, you’ll need to progress all the way to the end of Ranni the Witch’s sidequest, and then come back to Ranni’s Rise to... well, that's a little spoiler-y. But you'll get the set.

Royal Remains is our other pick for this armor category. This is the set that the ever-silent Ensha wears in Roundtable Hold. As you progress through the story, at some point you’ll be invaded when you head back to the hold. All you need to do is finish off the invader and you’ll be awarded this amazing set of armor.

Elden Ring Armor: Heavy

(Image credit: Future)

Are you all in on being a big, two-handed weapon-focused Tarnished with a boatload of Endurance? Putting on a heavy set will off you tons of physical protection.

Dung Eater is one of the most obnoxiously unpleasant NPCs we’ve ever met, but he’s also got an excellent set of armor. If you’re looking to tank some hits, then you’ll likely want to get your hands on it. You can get the Omen set by following through Dung Eater’s questline all the way to the end. That, or by simply killing him in his cell in the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds that run underneath the capital city Leyndell. We prefer the latter, but only because he creeps us out.

Lionel’s set is also an incredibly heavy set of armor, and one of the best Elden Ring armor sets if you’re looking for defense above all else. It’s a very large armor set that you can also find within Leyndell. This time around though, you’ll want to find your way into the normal sewers near the Avenue Balcony Site of Grace. Once there, look for a ladder to climb that leads to a bed, and you’ll find the armor set on top of it.