Ark: Survival Evolved tips and tricks

In Ark: Survival Evolved, staying alive is your main task. When you're on an island inhabited by a dinosaurs, ravaged by natural hazards and populated by other hostile humans that's not a particularly easy thing to do, even if you do have weapons and bases at your disposal.

To help you get off to the best possible start during the game's single-player mode we've put together this useful tips and tricks guide.

Whether you're playing on PlayStation 4, Xbox One or PC we'll try and help you stay alive.