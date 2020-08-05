Best virtual desktop services 2020: DAAS and hosted desktop solutions for all businesses

Desktop as a Service (DaaS) is not an entirely new phenomenon, but it’s certainly experienced significant growth in the past few years, both in terms of technology and market share.

Virtual desktops are a secure and flexible means for businesses to support a remote work staff and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) practices, but they can also be costly and time-consuming.

In a DaaS framework, a provider takes care of the technical and logistical aspects of cloud desktop and app environments, and a business rents these services for less than the cost of building and maintaining them itself.

We’ve combed through the many DaaS providers on the market and chosen five of the best, based on services, security, scalability, and cost.

Best virtual desktop services at a glance

1. Amazon WorkSpaces Highly flexible pricing with payments by the hour Visit Site Scale CPU, GPU, and storage as needed Hourly pricing: pay what you use 24/7 phone/chat/email customer support Includes AWS Security Hub and Application Manager No text/data transfer from local machine to VM Additional technical support is paid Can only add users/assign desktops manually

Amazon WorkSpaces is an industry leader in DaaS, with great features and pricing options for small businesses. Customers can provision Linux and Windows virtual machines, while AWS runs on Windows, macOS, Chromebook, iPad, Amazon and Android tablets, Chrome and Firefox. Both operating systems come bundled with default software like Internet Explorer, while Microsoft Office and others can be added for $15 per month.

One of the biggest advantages with Amazon WorkSpaces is the flexible pricing. Businesses that are interested in trying out the services can take advantage of a free tier with two workspaces, up to 40 hours per month. There are several payment options based on disk size, number of CPUs, memory, and whether you bring your own licenses (BYOL).

Bundled services can be charged monthly or even hourly, so you pay for what you use. There are no one-time fees and no commitments: you can cancel your subscription at any time.

2. Citrix Managed Desktops A trusted name in DaaS, well suited to a mobile workforce Visit Site Great BYOD support Supports remote access to physical machines Encrypted data, never stored on device Good centralized management Minimum of 25 users No autoscaling

Another big name in DaaS, Citrix Managed Desktops has great hosted desktop services that are particularly well suited to a mobile workforce. Users can connect from Android, Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, and iOS/iPadOS and seamlessly switch between devices while maintaining workflow: the service adapts to different screen sizes, so employees can connect on a computer, tablet, or even mobile phone.

Plans vary by number of users, applications, features, and licenses. A Standalone version, deployed as a cloud service, includes Windows and Linux provisions, while the Workspace Premium Plus solution adds open support for any public cloud or hypervisor and is marketed as a comprehensive digital platform for managing Windows, Linux, web, SaaS, and mobile apps.

Citrix also integrates with and virtualizes collaboration and communication tools like Skype for Business and can manage graphics-intensive jobs, with support for Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA GPUs.

3. Windows Virtual Desktop Customize plans to meet your needs and budget Visit Site No minimum users or machines Excellent backup and data safety Supports Windows, Apple, and Android devices Cloud-only, no on-site option Windows only; no Linux provisions

Windows Virtual Desktop on Microsoft Azure enables businesses to provision Windows 7 or 10 virtual machines, complete with support for Office 365 and many third-party applications. WVD has excellent device support as well: Windows, iOS/iPadOS, MacOS, Chrome OS, Android, and all major browsers.

Pricing depends on region, operating system, virtual machine (CPU, GPU, and memory), and usage (in hours, days, or months) and is thus flexible. There are discounts available for one- and three-year subscriptions, or you can pay as you go. The Windows Virtual Desktop website even has a comprehensive calculator to estimate your costs based on your business’s needs.

With Azure, customers benefit from great backup and recovery features, making this one of the best providers for data security. Scheduled backups, snapshots, offline and encrypted backups of virtual machines, and automatic failover all help mitigate the risks of data corruption or loss.

4. VMWare Horizon Cloud DaaS from the desktop virtualization giant Visit Site Supports all major devices and browsers Available on-site, IBM Cloud, or Microsoft Azure Scale complex custom machines easily End users cannot up/downgrade computer power BYOL only

A name well known in virtualization, VMWare Horizon Cloud is available as a standalone, on-premises service or hosted on IBM Cloud or Microsoft Azure. Unlike previous providers, however, it is strictly BYOL, as VMWare does not plan to sell Windows licenses.

Horizon has great features for scalability and maintaining uptime. Instant Clone, for example, enables customers to rapidly deploy customized virtual machines by cloning from a parent or “master image” machine. The resulting machines are fully independent, so they can be further customized as necessary for easy scalability. Clones can also share a virtual disk and thus consume less storage, a practical money-saving feature.

Pricing depends on user style (named vs. concurrent), payment plan (pay as you go or contractual), and edition (Standard, Advanced, and Enterprise). More advanced editions include features like Linux provisioning, virtualization for Skype for Business, and SSO and MF authentication.

5. Nutanix XI Frame Easily set up your infrastructure Visit Site Simplified approach to VM creation and use Strong integration with clouds, identity providers Auto-scaling and auto-decommission No native apps Windows 10 only

Nutanix XI Frame is a great choice for anybody who’s wary of the complexity and IT know-how necessary to set up and take advantage of a full-featured DaaS environment. The company aims to provide a more streamline experience to admins, without sacrificing end-user experience and functionality.

For example, provisioning is broken down into five simple steps. Choose an infrastructure (AWS, Google Cloud, etc.) and the apps you need (Office 365, Adobe Creative Cloud, Autodesk, Google Chrome, etc.), integrate with your existing cloud storage (Dropbox, Google Drive, etc.), and then access your machine on any HTML-5 capable browser.

The simplicity is quite refreshing compared to other highly complex, jargon-saturated services. While there are no native apps, which may be a turn-off for some, the end-user experience is still quite impressive, with high-performance 3D graphics and drag-and-drop file sharing.

The real advantages here are speed and accessibility. You can get a working virtual desktop environment up and running in less than an hour, with little to no technical experience. It’s a great choice for small businesses with limited IT support.