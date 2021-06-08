Best email apps: free and paid mobile email clients for Android and iOS

Best email apps Click the links below to go to the provider's website: 1. Gmail 2. Microsoft Outlook 3. ProtonMail 4. Newton Mail 5. Nine

Email has become a vital tool for businesses worldwide, so it’s important to ensure that you’re using the right apps and email service providers for your needs. Different email clients focus on different aspects of the email process. Some prioritize security, others make ease of use a focus, and still others make a point of including as many additional tools as possible.

Mobile email management is an essential consideration for many business owners and employees. In this guide, we take a look at the best email apps for both Android and iPhone mobile users, focusing on a selection of the leading free and premium options.

Google’s Gmail is one of the world’s most popular email apps. It’s on the simpler side, but it’s up there with the best choices for those looking for a streamlined, easy-to-use email client.

One thing that stands out about Gmail is that it’s 100% free, forever. You may have to pay for additional Google Drive storage if you exceed the free limit, but doing so would require a huge email volume.

On top of this, Gmail is available across Android and iOS devices. It often comes as the default email app on Android smartphones, and it can be set to the default option on modern iOS systems.

Despite being a bit basic, there are standout features worth noting. The undo send tool is excellent, you can prioritize notifications where required, and automatic filters can be used to send specified mail to custom inboxes.

2. Microsoft Outlook Best for advanced email features Reasons to buy + A leading option for iOS users + Ability to automatically highlight important emails + Compatible with accounts from multiple providers Reasons to avoid - The unsubscribe button doesn't always work - Design is a little clunky at times

Like Gmail, Microsoft Outlook is up there with the best mobile apps on the market today. It’s available across both iOS and Android operating systems, is 100% free forever, and boasts an excellent selection of management features.

On top of this, Outlook is compatible with email accounts from Outlook.com, Office365, Yahoo Mail, iCloud, Gmail, and Exchange email accounts. This enables you to import extra accounts where required, offering multi-account management from one central hub.

A standout feature is the built-in AI analytics system, which highlights the most important emails based on your past actions. With this, you can rest assured that you won’t ever miss important messages.

New features are added regularly, and the Outlook app is fully integrated with built-in email, calendars, contact, and attachment tools.

If you’re looking for an email app that prioritizes security over all else, ProtonMail should be at the top of your list. It’s backed by a suite of security tools to help protect your emails from prying eyes, including end-to-end encryption of all messages.

On top of this, you can use the auto-delete feature to set a self-destruct timer for an email. Basically, this will cause a message to delete itself after a specified period of time. It’s also possible to password-protect messages, ensuring that only the intended recipient will be able to open them.

ProtonMail is available across Android and iOS devices, and its free plan includes 500MB of storage and all basic tools. More storage and organization features can be accessed by upgrading to a premium subscription, but this isn’t essential.

4. Newton Mail Best premium email app Reasons to buy + Excellent third-party app integrations + Great time-saving features for streamlined workflows Reasons to avoid - No free forever version - Can be unreliable at times

Newton Mail is far from the world’s most popular email client, but it’s one of our favorite options for both iOS and Android devices. You have to pay for a premium subscription, but there’s a 14-day free trial. Also, the advanced tools on offer make it a great option for business users.

Newton Mail prioritizes important messages, sending newsletters, promotional mail, and other less-critical content to separate inboxes. You can take advantage of things like read receipts and message snoozing, and the third-party app integrations offer an excellent way to streamline workflows.

5. Nine Best client for multi-account management Reasons to buy + Excellent multi-account management tools + Active Sync account importation tools Reasons to avoid - Quite expensive compared to some competitors - iOS app is clunky at times

Like Newton Mail, Nine is a premium email client with a 14-day free trial. It’s available on both iOS and Android, boasts decent security features, and uses Active Sync to help you connect directly to your email server.

The thing that Nine is most known for is its multi-account management features. You can add multiple email accounts from any of a selection of different email providers, and use the built-in management tools to take care of all your messages.

On top of this, the Nine user interface is quite attractive and easy to navigate. You shouldn’t have too much trouble familiarizing yourself with it, and the built-in calendar and contact management tools are excellent.