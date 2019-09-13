Best ways to transfer files online in 2019: providers for collaboration and team access

Collaborative working has become a key part of many business practices, from team editing of documents and presentations, to staff and supervisor updating of time keeping spreadsheets.

However, collaboration hasn't always been a natural way for a lot of software platforms to function. While this is now improving, it's often the case that people and companies need to be able to transfer files and folders securely online for sharing.

This means not simply having a place to safely store your files online, but also use a cloud document storage service that allows you to also share those with other users.

Luckily, there are a number of providers who can do this, allowing you full control with regards to how you share. This means being able to set permissions to files and folders according to whether you wish to keep them private, allow read-only access, or of course allow full access for sharing and collaborative working.

Here then are the best providers for sharing and transfering files online.

(Image credit: Dropbox)

The file-sharing veteran

Simple file-sharing process

Cloud-based cross platform

Limited free allowance

Even as the likes of Google, Apple and Microsoft have rolled out their own file syncing and cloud storage services, Dropbox (which has been going since 2007) remains the leader of the pack: it's slick, it's easy to use, it's reliable, and it works on just about any platform.

Files can be shared via a URL with a couple of clicks or taps from Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux and the web, and time limits and password protection can be applied too. At the other end, the recipients can download files with or without a Dropbox account.

Maybe the only mark we can put against Dropbox is that you only get 2GB of storage for free. If you need more storage, individual plans start from $11.99 (£9.99) per month, with business team plans starting from $12.50 (£10) per month, with annual payment discounts available.

(Image credit: Google)

File sharing made simple

Straightforward and intuitive sharing

Accessible anywhere with a web connection

The file upload process could be improved

Even the staunchest Apple or Microsoft fan would have to admit Google does the web stuff rather well, and Google Drive runs Dropbox very close in terms of sharing files - which one is best for you could well depend on which one you already spend more of your time in.

Files can be shared via email or link in seconds, though you don't get any time limit or password options in this case. What you can do is limit the edits that the file recipients can make: as you'd expect, it's perfect for sharing files from Google Docs, Sheets and Slides.

As with Dropbox, you can access Google Drive from just about every mobile and desktop platform out there. Users get 15GB for free across Drive and other services like Gmail, so if you need more, you'll need to upgrade your storage (from $1.99 or £1.79 a month and up).

(Image credit: WeTransfer)

File sharing, made simple

No sign up or registration required

All handled via a one-page website

Some limitations on free accounts

If you want something quick and convenient that's not tied to a bigger platform (like Dropbox or Google Drive), give WeTransfer a try. You don't even need to register an account, though you do need to supply an email address you can be contacted on.

Just pick your file (or files), enter the recipient's email address, and you're good to go – it's hard to beat in terms of simplicity. You can email or copy the link to the files, and the link stays active for a week. WeTransfer apps for Android and iOS are available, if needed.

All that is free, but with a Plus account you can set time limits for your downloads, password-protect your files, change the look of the share screen, and more besides. That's going to set you back €12 (about $14/£11) a month or €120 (about $145/£105) a year.

(Image credit: Send Anywhere)

Lightweight and simple to use

Generous 10GB file size limit

Might be too simple for some

Send Anywhere offers up an even more lightweight interface than WeTransfer, so you can dive right in without any distractions or setup screens to work through. Despite the simple setup, you've got a variety of different file-sharing options to pick from as you go along.

Add files from the opening splash screen, and you can send them direct (through the site via a code), via a URL link, or via email. If you don't want to work with Send Anywhere through the web, you can install dedicated apps for Windows, macOS, Android and iOS.

Free of charge, Send Anywhere will let you easily share files up to 10GB in size, with the link active for 48 hours. Stump up for a Plus account ($5.99 or about £4 a month), meanwhile, and you have 1TB of storage and can share files up to 50GB in size, track and limit downloads, and remove the ads.

(Image credit: Hightail)

Solid and straightforward web sharing

Simple to use on the web and mobile

Optional collaboration tools available

100MB file size limit

Hightail is a professional-level file collaboration service but there's a file transfer component that's easy to dip in and out of, even if you don't use everything else on the platform. It works straight from the web – you can just drag and drop your files into it.

There's a rather stingy 100MB file size limit in place, but the service is quick and simple and fast Your contacts get a URL they can click on to access the file or files you've selected, and there's no need to register an account at any stage. The files are available for seven days.

There's plenty more to Hightail, which you can get with a Pro account for $12 (about £9) a month: the ability to save files in the cloud, support for files up to 25GB in size, delivery notifications and send tracking, customized branding on the share screen, and more.

(Image credit: MediaFire)

Lots of functionality for free

Fully fledged online file manager app

Get 10GB of online storage for free

Need an account to share files

MediaFire is one of the longest-running file-sharing services in the business, and it covers online file storage as well as file sharing. You do need to create a free account to get started, which gives you 10GB of room in the cloud and an unlimited number of shares.

The web interface makes uploading files or groups of files very easy indeed, and from there you can share them with a couple of clicks – you can even create a one-time download link. If you want to share files from your phone then Android and iOS apps are available.

Pricing starts from $7.50 (£6) when billed annually for 1TB of storage and a file size limit of 20GB. Business users can get 100TB for $80 (£60) a month when billed quarterly.

(Image credit: Box)

Professional-level features

Comprehensive set of apps and features

10GB of online space free of charge

Will be too advanced for some users

Best thought of as the more business-focused alternative to Dropbox, Box is similar in that it combines file storage and syncing with file sharing. Before you can start sharing files, you need to open up an account and upload some files into your cloud storage locker space.

With that done, sharing files is as easy as right-clicking on them to generate a unique share link – you can set a password and an expiry date on the link if you want to, and even invite other people to collaborate on documents. It's all easy to control and configure inside Box.

You get a host of other features too, like desktop and mobile file syncing, and in-browser previews of your files. For individual users, Box gives you a generous 10GB of storage space for free, with a maximum file size of 250MB.

Paid plans start from $5 (£4) a month for 100GB of storage with file limits of 2GB. The Business plan is priced at $15 (£12) per user and offers unlimited storage.

(Image credit: Slack)

Free tier

Permission hierarchy

Generous storage

Slack isn't so much of an online file store as much as an online communications platform. However, if you're looking to share a select few documents rather than a huge archive then Slack might just work for you.

This is especially the case if you're managing a project, or working as part of a team on a project, and need to keep all your documentation in one place.

This is easy to set up in Slack, and better still, ensure control over which team members have access over which documents.

This provides an advantage over general file-sharing services, because it allows for much more user control - and especially respect hierarchies - without having to worry about overcomplicated permissions.

Even better is that Slack has a free tier with a generous 5GB of storage available per team member, so you can try it out with minimal investment other than a little time spent setting up your team(s). Paid-for plans allow for phone and video conferencing on top of messaging, with storage increased to 10GB per member.