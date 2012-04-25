How to Disable OS X Lion File Locking

In OS X Lion, Apple added new functionality to Time Machine that automatically locks down files after two weeks. It was billed as a way to “prevent accidental changes in applications that support auto save,” but it has ended up being a nuisance. We’ll show you how to finally kick this “feature” to the curb and regain access to your locked files.

You’ve probably seen this dialog box in Lion. It lets you know that your file has been locked and that you cannot make any changes until you click “Unlock” or Duplicate your file.