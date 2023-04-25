How to watch today's big DJI Mavic 3 Pro drone launch

When is the DJI Mavic 3 Pro launch? DJI's 'Inspiration in Focus' (opens in new tab) launch event, which we're expecting to be for its leaked Mavic 3 Pro, will kick off on April 25 at 9am EDT / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST.



How long will the event last? DJI livestreams tend to be pretty brief, so the event will likely be wrapped up in around 15 minutes. Which could be ideal for sneakily catching a glimpse of the new drone while you're at work.

After a relatively quiet start to the year, DJI is hosting another major drone launch today. If the DJI Inspire 3, which landed less than two weeks ago, is a little out of your price range, then today's event should be more up your street – we're expecting to see the arrival of the more consumer-friendly DJI Mavic 3 Pro.

DJI hasn't officially revealed that today's 'Inspiration in Focus' event is for the Mavic 3 Pro, but recent leaks have effectively done that for us. In recent days, we've seen images, specs and pricing for the Mavic 3 Pro all appear on social media, so it'd be a huge surprise if that drone doesn't officially touch down during DJI's imminent livestream.

Still, even though the leaks have revealed a lot, there are still good reasons to tune into DJI's event. The leaked pricing, for example, may have been slightly off in some regions, and we still don't know anything about the drone's availability. We should also learn for sure what the drone's arrival means for the rest of the Mavic 3 series – could the standard DJI Mavic 3 get a price drop as a result?

Whether you've been considering buying a drone from the Mavic 3 series, or just fancy seeing exactly what DJI's first triple-camera drone looks like, it'll be worth tuning in today. We've included all of the details below, along with more of our musings on what to expect from the drone itself.

How to watch the DJI Mavic 3 Pro launch

The best way to watch the DJI 'Inspiration in Focus' event is on the DJI YouTube channel (opens in new tab). The livestream will start at 9am ET / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST on Tuesday, April 24 and, if previous DJI launches are any guide, it shouldn't last much longer than 15 minutes.

We've also embedded the livestream above, so you can watch it along with us on TechRadar.

To set a reminder for when it's about to start, just click the 'Notify me' button in the YouTube video above and you'll get an email nudge when it's time to sneak off to a quiet spot at work.

What can we expect to see at the DJI Mavic 3 Pro launch?

DJI hasn't exactly kept its triple-lens camera drone a secret – beyond all of the recent leaks, it's also put the Mavic 3 Pro's camera system front-and-center on the launch event's poster.

The arrival of the Mavic 3 Pro is, then, pretty certain. Expect to hear all about those three lenses and how they work together, plus the various capabilities of each one. Potential buyers will be particularly keen to learn details like maximum resolutions and frame-rates, plus support for formats like D-log and autofocus.

Swipe to scroll horizontally DJI Mavic 3 Pro rumored specs Camera Sensor Focal length Aperture Main camera 20MP Four Thirds 24mm f/2.8-f/11 Mid-telephoto (3x zoom) 48MP 1/1.3in 70mm f/2.8 Telephoto (7x zoom) 12MP 1/2in 166mm f/3.4

We should also get official confirmation of the bundles the Mavic 3 Pro will be available in. The two other models in the Mavic 3 series, the Mavic 3 and the Mavic 3 Classic, both differ here, with the latter offering a drone-only bundle for those who already have a controller, plus options that contain the newer DJI RC pad.

We're expecting the Mavic 3 Pro to be bundled with the latter, but it isn't yet clear if there'll be a drone-only bundle yet. Europe-based drone fans will also keen to learn if the Mavic 3 Pro will be, as has been rumored, a C2 Class drone. The standard Mavic 3 was one of the first C1 class drones, and these new markings can affect where you can fly the drone.

👉I think the specs will be posted by the others. So I'll leave you with a fresh DJI Mavic 3 Pro promo. Frank(@DJIGlobal ), thanks for the game. 👨‍💻#dji #mavic3pro pic.twitter.com/fFfsbzxOPZApril 23, 2023 See more

Are we likely to get any new products besides the Mavic 3 Pro? Previous launches, like the DJI Avata, saw accessories like a new DJI Goggles 2 headset arrive simultaneously, but this looks unlikely – not least because the Mavic 3 Pro isn't an FPV drone.

And while we have seen other drones like the DJI Air 3 rumored for launch this year, there's no indication that it'll arrive at today's launch event. Still, with several unanswered questions about the Mavic 3 Pro and the chance of some further surprises, it'll be worth tuning in – we'll see you in there.