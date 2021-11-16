How to fix Halo Infinite's blue screen error

Several players have encountered a Halo Infinite blue screen error when logging into the game, but thankfully there are a few things you can do to get around it.

The Halo Infinite blue screen error has prevented players from jumping into the newly released multiplayer beta, which launched early ahead of its original release date on December 8, 2021. If you've stumbled across this error while playing on Xbox consoles or PC, though, we're here to help.

The issue appears to be caused by the Halo Infinite multiplayer client not updating correctly. To kickstart the update, first, try resetting your Xbox console and PC. If that doesn't work, try uninstalling and reinstalling the Halo Infinite multiplayer file.

It's important to note that you won't be able to access the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta through the original Xbox Insider app. This is a separate download that can be found on the Microsoft Store.

We all getting this blue screen? pic.twitter.com/xMlRbt3GIQNovember 15, 2021

These workarounds should hopefully prompt the game to download the update correctly and thus grant you access to all the fun that awaits in Halo Infinite's multiplayer beta.

If neither of these methods proves fruitful, an official fix sounds like it's already rolling out. The official Halo Support Account has addressed the blue screen error and has stated that an update will be arriving for players shortly. You can also file a support ticket should the blue screen error persist.

Please be patient, Spartans! We're aware of an issue where players are hitting a blue screen upon trying to launch #HaloInfinite. Beta build is working through our systems and should hit your console as an update shortly. We're working as hard as we can to get you in the game.November 15, 2021

Microsoft revealed that the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta would launch early on November 15, to mark the 20th anniversary of Halo: Combat Evolved and the original Xbox. It resulted in players scrambling to get into the action, and despite some players encountering the Halo Infinite blue screen error, the servers have coped admirably so far.

The game has already broken the record for most concurrent peak players for an Xbox Game Studios title on Steam, despite not even being available for 24 hours.

Halo Infinite Season 1: Heroes of Reach is now underway, then, and runs until May 2022. Remember, all of your progress from the beta will carry over when the multiplayer launches officially on December 8, alongside the Halo Infinite campaign.

If you sign in before November 22, you can also access exclusive in-game items, like a unique charm and armor coating. These rewards will be available as soon as you log-in.

Halo Infinite's multiplayer is available to download for free on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. You can also play via Xbox Cloud Gaming on your Android and iOS devices or PC if you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.