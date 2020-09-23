How to change your TikTok password or reset it

TikTok is a social networking app built around sharing short videos. Despite only being available worldwide since 2018, TikTok has seen phenomenal growth and now has over 800 million monthly active users, making it the seventh most popular social media platform in the world.

There are 30 million monthly active users in the US alone and some people find the app so addictive the developers have added an addiction-reduction feature that encourages users to take a break every 90 minutes.

In early 2020, a security flaw in the TikTok software allowed malicious users to gain access to other people’s TikTok accounts. Though this particular bug has been patched, it serves as a reminder to always keep your TikTok user credentials secure.

If you use the same password on TikTok as you do on other websites, it’s more likely that your TikTok account will be hacked. It’s important to use a password on TikTok that’s unique, strong, and impossible to guess. In this article, we’ll show you how to change your TikTok password. If you’ve forgotten your TikTok password, we’ve also included instructions on how to reset your TikTok account.

TikTok is available for iOS and Android, with some limited functionality via the TikTok website. In our example, we update our TikTok password on iOS, but the process on Android is identical.

How to change your TikTok password

You can change your TikTok password from within the app (Image credit: TikTok)

To start the process of changing your TikTok password, press on Me at the bottom of the app. You’ll be shown basic information, such as how many followers you have and how many people you are following. To get into the Settings menu, press on the … icon at the top right of the screen.

Now, you will be shown a Setting and privacy menu. Choose the first option named Manage my account. On the next screen, press Password. You’ll now be asked to enter your current password and the new password that you want to use. Choose a password that’s unique to your TikTok account and difficult for anyone to guess. Once you’ve submitted the form, your TikTok password will have been updated, so you must use your new password each time you log into the TikTok app.

How to reset your TikTok password

Click Forgot password on the login screen to get a reset code sent to your registered email or phone number (Image credit: TikTok)

If you’re having trouble logging into your TikTok account, you can reset your password. On the login page, select Forgot password? A dialog box will pop up, asking whether you want to reset your password using your phone number or your email address. The process is virtually the same in both methods: TikTok will send you a six-digit code to your email address or phone number. Enter the six-digit code that you receive, and you’ll be shown a form to enter your new password. Once you’ve clicked Change password, your TikTok account password will have been updated.