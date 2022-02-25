Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Raid: When is the Day One race, and what level will it be?

Destiny 2's Day One Raid race is always one of the most exciting times in the Destiny community. Raids are the game's most beloved and revered content, and seeing the world's best teams go after the title of being the first to topple the final boss is always an exhilarating experience.

The Witch Queen's raid, Vow of the Disciple, looks like it could be the most exciting ever, too – at least if its setting is anything to go by. As announced in the summer, the latest six-Guardian incursion will take place inside of a Pyramid Ship that resides inside Savathun's Throne World.

The raid isn't here yet though, and Guardians have a little over a week to prepare for what's inside. Maybe you will be watching your favorite streamer, or maybe you will be braving the challenge yourself with five other brave (or reckless) Guardians in tow.

Regardless, here's everything you need to know from when the Raid opens to what level you need to be.

When does the Witch Queen Raid open? Destiny 2: The Witch Queen's raid will open on Saturday, March 5 at 6pm GMT/1pm ET/10am PT.

Like recent Day One Raids, it will open on a Saturday to give as many people as possible a reasonable time frame to figure out its secrets. Vow of the Disciple looks like it is going to be the most accessible raid to date, so having it on a weekend when more players can bash their heads against it is wise.

Since these have gone 24 hours in the past, that could be needed, too, because completion times are generally close to six or seven hours.

(Image credit: Bungie)

What Level is the Day One the Witch Queen Raid? The level to enter the Vow of Disciple raid is 1,530. That is all you need to reach to be able to compete alongside everyone else on March 5.

Many were hoping to hear about the power level requirement in This Week at Bungie, but it wasn't part of the post. However, after enough players asked, Bungie clarified the power level on Twitter saying:

Raid Date: March 5 at 10am PSTRaid Power for Contest Mode: 1530More details next week.February 25, 2022 See more

That probably doesn't seem like a lot... and it isn't. To get to 1,530, you will likely only have to beat the campaign and then do some of the post-story missions and a little power grind. It's not too much work and if you've been playing a decent amount since launch, it's likely you're already there.

Of course, the Raid will be subject to Contest mode. Contest mode means that your experience will be pretty rough. Every player, as long as they are are above 1,530, can't over-level.

No matter how much higher than 1,530 you are, the game places the enemies 20 levels above you. You are going to have to have the best loadouts and weapons available in order to win.

Contest mode is no joke, but it ensures it's a universal challenge for everyone. A nightmarish, experience where great players will be forged. The best will take a title home. Could it be you? Jump in on March 5. You can't win the lottery if you don't buy a ticket.