These under-$100 products make great gifts, but will also make your life easier

Want to impress your friends and family without breaking the bank? Have a white elephant gift swap coming up that you want to be the star of? We’ve curated a list that will have you ready to hang those stockings by the chimney with care. Even if you don’t have a chimney, Walmart has you covered for all your holiday shopping needs. So get ahead of your spending and enjoy a little egg nog. You know, as a treat.

(Image credit: Walmart)

1 - Minecraft Green Creeper 12 Can Mini Fridge $98

An undeniably cool conversation piece, this mini fridge will keep your drinks cool while the external LED lighting sets a perfect mood for long gaming sessions.

(Image credit: Walmart)

2 - Roku Express $29

When you want a simple streaming setup, there’s nothing better than the Roku Express. It’s a full featured streaming experience with a bargain price. If you want an easy way to up your aesthetic, though, toss in the Roku 5M Smart Light Strip to provide a little backlighting to your movies, shows, or gaming.

(Image credit: Walmart)

3 - LEGO Minecraft The Bee Cottage Building Set $20

It’s not a new observation, but if someone loves Minecraft, they’re likely going to be into LEGO. A Minecraft LEGO set is a perfect gift for someone looking for a similar, but more tactile, experience. If you want some more options, check out the Minecraft Swamp Adventure Set , the LEGO NINJAGO Imperium Dragon Hunter Hound , and the LEGO DUPLO Marvel Spider-Man’s House for toddlers.

(Image credit: Walmart)

4 - Altec Lansing HydraMini Portable Bluetooth Speaker $30

A good bluetooth speaker can become a constant companion. This affordable, portable speaker is an excellent option, whether you’re taking it on a long bike ride or throwing it into your luggage for a work trip.

(Image credit: Walmart)

5 - onn. Kid’s 10" tablet $99

With a 17 hour battery life, this inexpensive tablet is sure to keep a child’s attention. They can use it to assist in homework, play games, or videochat their grandparents. It’s easy to use and comes with kid friendly apps pre-loaded. What could be simpler?

(Image credit: Walmart)

6 - Pokémon Pikachu Sleeping Plush $35

It's no Snorlax, but who wouldn't want to take a nap with Pikachu? Perfect for Pokémon trainers young and old, this supersized plush is super soft and made for cuddling. If you're more of a water type, there's also a Squirtle available for all your Poké-snoozing.

(Image credit: Walmart)

7 - Keurig K-Duo $79

Whenever you want fresh, hot coffee, this simple K-Duo will take care of you. It can fill a 12 cup carafe for large gatherings or prepare a single cup for your morning routine. Never settle for stale, leftover coffee again.

(Image credit: Walmart)

8 - Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 3QT Air Fryer $30

This affordable, space saving air fryer will revolutionize your meal prep. The dishwasher friendly TurboCrisp tray and basket make clean-up a breeze and the airflow technology leads to crispy, healthier results. If you know someone who doesn’t have an air fryer, don’t deprive them any longer.

(Image credit: Walmart)

9 - Oral-B Pro 500 Precision Clean Rechargeable Toothbrush $20

Basically every dentist will tell you that you need an electric toothbrush. It comes with a replacement head, too, so whoever gets this gift is more than likely set until summer. This is an ideal starter for anyone who wants to give the gift of good oral hygiene. Truly, the gift that keeps on giving.

(Image credit: Walmart)

10 - Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 7+ Exclusive Blister Bundle $49

My wife and I had guests take INSTAX pictures for the guest book at our wedding and it created a keepsake we’ll cherish forever. Give this as a gift this holiday season so you can open it and immediately start making memories. Birthdays, anniversaries, or just a particularly memorable Saturday—no matter what the reason, you’ll be glad you captured them with your INSTAX.