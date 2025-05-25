Save up to $600 on the Netgear Orbi 970 Series with our exclusive code
Performance you can count on. Security you can trust.
If you're looking for unparalleled WiFi performance and top-notch security, then it has to be the Orbi 970 Series from Netgear. As Netgear's most powerful and advanced WiFi solution, Orbi delivers up to 27Gbps for unparalleled performance and coverage for your whole home. And even better, if you use the code ‘TOMS10’, you can get a significant $600 off the Orbi 970 Series.
The Netgear Orbi series provides seamless streaming, uninterrupted video calls, smooth gaming, and reliable connectivity for all your devices. Additionally, with whole-home coverage, you'll no longer suffer from dead zones, dropped connections, or buffering. The Orbi has you covered, whatever your setup.
If you'd like to explore other ways to save money on routers, cable modems, wireless hubs and other home networking gear, then head over to our dedicated Netgear coupon codes hub.
Netgear Save up to $600 on the Netgear Orbi 970 Series
The Orbi 970 Series delivers the extraordinary power of WiFi 7 for your whole home, delivering unprecedented speeds all through your house and backyard.
Make sure you use our exclusive code ‘TOMS10’ to get the maximum discount at checkout.
Three reasons to go with the Netgear Orbi 970 Series
Lightning fast – With speeds up to 27Gbps you'll get unparalleled performance and coverage for your whole home.
8K Streaming, gaming and More – You and your whole family will stay connected across video streaming, video conferencing, gaming, VR, and more.
Security you can trust – With NETGEAR Armor you'll have enhanced protection against hackers, malware, and identity theft, with a VPN for added privacy.
